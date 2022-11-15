Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 ISIN: US67066G1040 Ticker-Symbol: NVD 
Tradegate
14.11.22
21:59 Uhr
157,76 Euro
-0,14
-0,09 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
157,70158,3414.11.
157,70158,3414.11.
PR Newswire
15.11.2022 | 01:04
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aetina Corporation: Aetina Launches New Systems and Platforms Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin for Next-Generation AI and Computer Vision Applications

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetina has launched new Jetson systems and platforms designed for use in advanced AI and computer vision applications. The systems and platforms are powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module, which delivers up to 275 TOPS of AI performance, providing up to 8X the performance of the Jetson AGX Xavier. Aetina's NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin-powered edge AI computers are suitable for various types of AI systems in smart cities, smart factories, smart healthcare, and smart retail.

Aetina Launches New AI Inference Systems and Platforms Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

The new Jetson systems and platforms-AIE-KX series and AIB-MX series-provide different expansion options including 1 x M.2 B-Key slot for LTE/5G, 1 x M.2 E-Key slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/GPS, 1 x M.2 M-Key slot for storage upgrade, and have a flexible input power range from 9 to 36VDC, as well as an integrated fan to help keep the horsepower cool enough to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -25°C to at least 70°C.

Some models of AIE-KX series and AIB-MX series support Innodisk's out-of-band (OOB) remote management module, and have 1 x GbE, 1 x 10GbE and 2/4 x IEEE 802.3af GbE PSE ports, while the other models have 1 x GbE and 1 x 10GbE LAN port. With the 10GbE LAN port, these models offer high data speed up to 10 billion bits per second through an external sensor. AIE-KX series and AIB-MX series, like other Aetina's systems and platforms based on NVIDIA Jetson, are compatible with a variety of peripheral hardware devices, making them capable of fitting different AI applications.

Besides the standard models, Aetina provides customized carrier boards and computer cases for any AI developers who have a particular need of I/O connectors and expansion slots. The customization service also applies to other Aetina solutions powered by NVIDIA Jetson, helping AI partners of Aetina build AI-powered systems that require different kinds of sensors and function upgrades.

As an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, Aetina offers AI computers that support many system-on-modules (SoMs) from the NVIDIA Jetson family, including Jetson Nano, Jetson TX2 NX, Jetson Xavier NX, and Jetson AGX Xavier. Aetina will also launch new systems and platforms that are powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano soon to bring more state-of-the-art edge computing solutions to the global market.

Aetina Corporation, the Leadership of GPGPU Solutions in AIoT. Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946338/Aetina_Launches_New_AI_Inference_Systems_Platforms_Powered_NVIDIA_Jetson.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1777543/Aetina_Corporation_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aetina-launches-new-systems-and-platforms-powered-by-nvidia-jetson-agx-orin-for-next-generation-ai-and-computer-vision-applications-301677473.html

NVIDIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.