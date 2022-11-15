Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (the "Company" or "Hypercharge") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated September 28, 2022, it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Neo Exchange Inc. (the "NEO Exchange") and is expected to trade under the symbol "HC", as of market open on November 16, 2022.

"Our listing on the NEO Exchange is a significant milestone for Hypercharge Networks, fueling our growth on the path to becoming Canada's preeminent EV charging company," said David Bibby, President, and CEO of Hypercharge Networks. "As Hypercharge expands, our listing gives us an opportunity to reach an increased number of investors and stakeholders who share in our excitement and vision to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating the friction and scarcity of EV charging infrastructure."

Mr. Bibby continued, "Canadians are worried about climate change and want to help. Hypercharge Networks' innovative and easy-to-use charging solutions create a win-win for consumers and businesses to recharge their vehicles, providing a new revenue opportunity for business owners, all while reducing their carbon footprint."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks is an electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) company that provides turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to serve the rapidly growing market. As a clean-technology innovator, we are on a mission to accelerate EV adoption and the shift towards a carbon neutral economy by providing seamless, simple charging experiences through industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations.

