Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 1,750,000 stock options (collectively, the "Options") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 1,750,000 Shares, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.215 per Share and vest on the date of grant.



Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".

