xESG (XEMSON) started the project to build an ESG-Metaverse that can coexist with Arctic foxes. Its native token XEMSON has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:11 UTC on November 11, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

ESG stands for Environment, Social and Governance. The ESG META SIGMA PROJECT (EMS Project) aims to create a more pleasant global environment with low-carbon, so that ESG can take root.

About XEMSON Token

XEMSON is the native token of xESG ecosystem. Green-sumers, who use its products and services, can get the corresponding tokens from all products and services in the EMS Project.

Based on Polygon network, XEMSON has a total supply of 5.8 billion (i.e. 5,800,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for ecosystem, 10% is allocated to the team and founders, 10% is allocated to strategic partners, 10% is provided for private sale, pre-sale and marketing, and the remaining 30% is allocated for DeFi yield farming.

The XEMSON token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:11 UTC on November 11, 2022, investors who are interested in the xESG investment can easily buy and sell XEMSON token on LBank Exchange right now.

