Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Wealth Marathon, a recognized leader in financial planning resources, has announced the release of an exciting new subscription-based financial coaching program for young Canadians and families. Founded by veteran finance expert and mortgage broker Brighton Gbarazia, Wealth Marathon's new subscription service will allow Canadians to learn more about money and manage their finances at their own pace and schedule through informative video-based content.

The informative program will provide realistic solutions for money management and wealth accumulation, as well as an in-depth overview of some of the most important concepts in financial planning. Content will be presented in an accessible manner with an outline of practical steps subscribers can take to make informed decisions on their personal finance journeys.





Master Your Mortgage: What the Bank Won't Tell You About Buying the Right Home



"Banks are about helping their bottom line," remarked Brighton Gbarazia, Founder and CEO of Wealth Marathon. "Our subscription financial service teaches Canadian how to create wealth for themselves rather than creating wealth for the bank," he added.

Brighton Gbarazia personally developed the financial coaching program after drawing on his financial and real estate experience over the last decade. After years as a financial advisor and underwriter at Canada's largest banks and credit unions, he founded Wealth Marathon to empower a new generation of young professionals and Canadian families with the tools, resources, and knowledge required to navigate short and long-term financial success, and achieve a prosperous and rewarding future.

About Wealth Marathon

Wealth Marathon is a leading financial resource guiding career professionals and young families into a future of financial abundance, stability, and security. Founded by Brighton Gbarazia, a financial and real estate expert with over a decade of industry experience. Wealth Marathon helps people create wealth to achieve financial freedom.

