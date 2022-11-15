Thunderbolt Compatible CC and SBU protection IC paired with ultra-low resistance protected load switch operates up to 28V VBUS, while adding robust surge, ESD and overvoltage protection

Power management and video/audio interface IC leader Kinetic Technologies announced two new milestone products that can increase the Power Delivery capability of USB Type-C ports to 140W, removing the barrier to expanding the range of electronic products charged via USB. The KTS1898 is dedicated to switching and protecting VBUS power, while the KTU1128 is dedicated to switching and protecting the CC1/2 and SBU1/2 lines.

The KTS1898 is a low-resistance, 5A load switch with soft-start, overvoltage, "ideal diode" reverse-current, short-circuit, over-current, over-temperature and ESD protection plus integrated surge protection of ±100V, designed to isolate and protect downstream components from abnormal VBUS voltage and current conditions. The fast reverse current protection (ideal diode) allows multiple power paths to be connected to VBUS OUT without interference.

The KTU1128 companion IC is a Thunderbolt compatible, Type-C USB data line protection and switch IC, providing low-resistance, ultra-fast OVP, and surge protection for the CC and SBU lines. Maintaining pin-to-pin compatibility with existing products, the KTU1128 increases the operating tolerance on CC and SBU lines to 32V for short-to-VBUS protection and reduces the quiescent current.

"The KTS1898 and KTU1128 are industry leading devices that allow designers to implement USB Type-C PD3.1 Extended Power Range (EPR) up to 140W and effectively address safety at the same time," says Erik Ogren, Kinetic Technologies Senior Director of Marketing. "With the ability to withstand up to +35V on VBUS, the KTS1898 delivers the margin our customers require to build 28V systems that are designed to be safe and reliable, while the super low-resistance 25m? MOSFET keeps heat to a minimum, which is essential when operating at such high-power levels. The KTU1128 features the same built-in robust protection and together extends Kinetic's lead in this application."

KTS1898 and KTU1128 samples are available now with production starting in first quarter 2023. Visit Kinetic Technologies for further information.

Key Product Highlights:

KTS1898 28V VBUS Protection

3V to 32V Operating Voltage Range 35V Abs Max. Rating at IN OUT

5A Continuous Current Rating 10A peak

Supports 140W USB Power Delivery 3.1 (EPR)

"Ideal Diode" Reverse-current protection with 15µs fast recovery

Full Protection: OVP, SCP, OCP, OTP RCP

IEC61000-4-5 Surge Protection ±100V

IEC61000-4-2 ESD Protection ±15kV Air, ±8kV Contact

KTU1128 28V CC/SBU Protection

2.5V to 5.5V Operating Voltage Range 32V DC Tolerance on CC1/2, SBU1/2

Thunderbolt Compatible

Fast 70ns OVP response time

IEC61000-4-5 Surge Protection ±40V/±30V CC/SBU

IEC61000-4-2 ESD Protection ±15kV Air, ±8kV Contact

About Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies is a global designer, developer, and provider of proprietary and innovative high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for a wide variety of markets. Kinetic's products help its customers efficiently regulate power, intelligently protect their devices from harmful voltage and current spikes, and deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency, and secured connectivity for video, display, and general-purpose applications.

For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/.

*Kinetic Technologies' logo is a trademark of Kinetic Technologies. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are the property of their respective holders.

