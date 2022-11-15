Software Industry Veteran to focus on growth, customer insight and market leadership

Visualfabriq, a leader in revenue growth management software solutions for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, today announced the appointment of Koen Matthijs as Chief Executive Officer. Matthijs will also join Visualfabriq's board of directors.

Jaco Brussé, Visualfabriq's co-founder and current CEO, will continue to contribute to the company's strategy and vision in his role as a strategic advisor and as a member of the company's board of directors.

Joining Visualfabriq, Matthijs brings an established track record of building software and IT service delivery companies that deliver strong value through innovation, thought leadership and operational excellence to help customers and their communities achieve desired outcomes. Most recently, Koen was CEO of Spacewell, a leader in building management software which was acquired by the Nemetschek Group in 2018 to build Spacewell towards a global smart building software leader. After the acquisition, Koen stayed at Nemetschek as Chief Division Officer, of the Operate Manage Division, where he grew the SaaS business via organic growth and multiple acquisitions.

Prior to Spacewell, Koen successfully founded, grew and exited a consultancy firm focused on SAP CRM solutions; today, the business is part of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

"I am very pleased that Koen Matthijs joins us as CEO of Visualfabriq. He is an excellent leader, a seasoned professional with the ideal skill set to fulfill this role and to further strengthen Visualfabriq's leading position," said Brussé.

Matthijs has great experience taking organizations further into the next sustainable growth phase, has grown SaaS companies, thinks and acts in terms of scalability, in professionalizing ways of working, and he believes in the power of ideas sourced from a close relationship with the market. Matthijs will augment Visualfabriq's ability and credibility to fulfill global CPG customers as they deploy our solutions worldwide.

Matthijs added, "I am honored to help Visualfabriq grow further. Once I saw the power of artificial intelligence in the Visualfabriq revenue growth management software; I was convinced that Visualfabriq can bring huge added value to companies in the CPG industry so that they can move towards sales and marketing excellence. With the enthusiastic Visualfabriq team, we have the sound basis to make great steps forward to serve our customers."

The company is extremely thankful for the vision and leadership of co-founder Jaco Brussé and thrilled that he will remain a strategic advisor and board member.

Jaco Brussé commented, "I am extremely proud of what has been achieved since our start in 2013. For me this is a natural moment to take the next step with Visualfabriq, to give different impulses and to have new leadership stimulate further expansion. I would like to thank my co-founder Carst Vaartjes, our leadership team, all employees, our partners and primarily our customers for their support and great trust."

About Visualfabriq

Visualfabriq offers a revenue management software solution with applied artificial intelligence capabilities to customers in the consumer packaged goods industry. Founded in 2013, the company has grown from an international startup to a globally recognised vendor.

