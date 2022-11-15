Das Instrument 9X6 SE0009662554 JONDETECH SENSORS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2022The instrument 9X6 SE0009662554 JONDETECH SENSORS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2022Das Instrument FR0000072894 CAST S.A. O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.11.2022The instrument FR0000072894 CAST S.A. O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2022Das Instrument 1NJ CA65342B1058 NEXJ SYS A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.11.2022The instrument 1NJ CA65342B1058 NEXJ SYS A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2022Das Instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.11.2022The instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2022Das Instrument US1591791009 CHANNELADVISOR DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.11.2022The instrument US1591791009 CHANNELADVISOR DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2022Das Instrument JUMF IE00BJRCLK89 JPM ICAV-US EQ.M.-F.DL AC ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.11.2022The instrument JUMF IE00BJRCLK89 JPM ICAV-US EQ.M.-F.DL AC ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2022Das Instrument 2YV PLCPPRK00037 CAPITAL PARK SA ZY 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2022The instrument 2YV PLCPPRK00037 CAPITAL PARK SA ZY 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2022Das Instrument 36R NO0010920945 HYNION AS NK -,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2022The instrument 36R NO0010920945 HYNION AS NK -,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2022Das Instrument AXK2 IE0004346098 AXA ROSEN.E.A.-PAN EU.E.B INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.11.2022The instrument AXK2 IE0004346098 AXA ROSEN.E.A.-PAN EU.E.B INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.11.2022Das Instrument FP7K LU0436052673 DWS I.-EM.MKTS CORP. LCH INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.11.2022The instrument FP7K LU0436052673 DWS I.-EM.MKTS CORP. LCH INVESTMENT_FUND is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2022Das Instrument UQ2W LU0327454749 AGIF-EUR.CONV.EQU.A EO INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.11.2022The instrument UQ2W LU0327454749 AGIF-EUR.CONV.EQU.A EO INVESTMENT_FUND is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2022