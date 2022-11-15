Nine out of ten apps collect personal data from users without their consent, a clear violation of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the ePrivacy Directive. This is the result of an analysis of 250 apps in the EU apps market, conducted by privacy tech company Usercentrics.

Usercentrics analyzed 50 apps from each of the following five categories: food, lifestyle, fitness and health, finance, and gambling. Bringing up the rear: gambling apps. 100% of the apps analyzed in this category do not comply with GDPR requirements.

"The results of this report call out what is probably the largest 'elephant in the room' in the industry: the GDPR and the ePrivacy directive are still far from being universally implemented in mobile apps. With this report, we want to raise awareness of the situation, but also offer a helping hand to companies with simple suggestions on what steps to take in order to center user privacy to avoid fines, loss of customer trust and damage to brand reputation", explains Valerio Sudrio, Global Director Apps Solutions at Usercentrics.

Usercentrics used the auditing tool Apptopia to scan the apps. For the analysis, done in October 2022, the company examined apps that installed third-party trackers for the purposes of analytics, attribution, monetization and/or marketing, had users in the EU and at least 50,000 daily active users.

The full report can be found here.

