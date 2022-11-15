Iconic Holding GmbH: Iconic Rebrands to Deutsche Digital Assets

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The German crypto asset manager Iconic is pleased to announce the rebranding of its company, subsidiaries, and products to Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA). The rebrand best reflects the evolution of the Frankfurt-based crypto asset manager's vision of a digital asset future and strategic mission of driving crypto adoption.



Iconic's initial brand identity was established in 2017 as an early-stage blockchain & crypto venture capital group. Since inception, Iconic has successfully diversified and scaled its product offerings while broadening its global footprint.

The new brand identity reflects the evolution of DDA's strategic vision and impact goals, which include a digital, tokenized, and globally-inclusive financial marketplace accessible to anyone, anytime and anywhere. The DDA brand identity will become visible over the coming weeks across the firm's website, social platforms and products, representing a renewed commitment toward crypto adoption by welcoming investors into this new financial era. The rebrand effort is expected to be completed in full before the end of 2022 as the firm continues to provide investors with traditional, secure and regulated financial products as well as tailor-made crypto investment solutions.

The unveiling of the new brand identity comes with product name changes as well. To help investors better navigate its product offerings, and with regulatory approval, DDA will update the titles of its Exchange Traded Products, Quantitative Solutions and Professional Investor Funds as follows:

DDA Exchange Traded Products

DDA Physical Bitcoin ETP - ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1

DDA Physical Ethereum ETP - ISIN: DE000A3GTML1DDA

DDA Physical EOS ETP - ISIN: DE000A3GWSL2

DDA Physical ApeCoin ETP - ISIN: DE000A3GYNY2

DDA Quantitative Solutions

DDA Absolute Return Multi Strategy

DDA Smart Beta Diversified Strategy

DDA Professional Investor Funds

DDA BITA20 XA - Crypto Asset Index Fund

DDA CMBI10 - Short-Term Momentum Index Fund

Maximilian Lautenschläger, Managing Director and Co-founder of DDA, said, "Our new brand identity reflects our professionalism and growth over the last years. With DDA we stand by our European DNA and focus on the European market. The rebranding brings greater clarity to our full suite of investment solutions which enables investors to build stronger and more diversified investment portfolios through an allocation to digital assets. The product name change will not affect the operations, performance, tickers or cost of our products. We are excited to unveil new, innovative products and tailor-made investment solutions for primarily professional investors under the DDA brand in the new year!"

Iconic will be transitioning its website to DDA, which will soon be available at www.deutschedigitalassets.com .

About Deutsche Digital Assets

Deutsche Digital Assets is the trusted one-stop-shop for investors seeking exposure to crypto assets. We offer a menu of crypto investment products and solutions, ranging from passive to actively managed exposure, as well as financial product white-labeling services for asset managers.

We deliver excellence through familiar, trusted investment vehicles, providing investors the quality assurances they deserve from a world-class asset manager as we champion our mission of driving crypto asset adoption. DDA removes the technical risks of crypto investing by offering investors trusted and familiar means to invest in crypto at industry-leading low costs.

The marriage of state-of-the-art technology, innovative investment products, and uncompromising professionalism places DDA at the vanguard of crypto asset management.

Important Notices:

This article represents solely a non-binding preliminary information which serves exclusively advertising purposes. It is not a prospectus in the sense of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129(Prospectus Regulation) and the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz - WpPG). It does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this notice may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

Risk Considerations:

The price of an investment in an DDA ETP may go up or down and the investor may not get back the amount invested. The price performance of cryptocurrencies is highly volatile and unpredictable. Past performance is hence no guarantee of future performance. You agree to do your own research and due diligence before making any investment decision with respect to securities or investment opportunities discussed herein. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a Regulated Market. These are not extensive risk considerations. Prospective investors should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities.