Sampo plc: Sampo has received approvals for the dual listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Sampo has received approvals for the dual listing on NasdaqStockholm

Sampo plc has received approval from Nasdaq Stockholm to proceed with a dual listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. Trading is expected to commence on 22 November 2022 and Sampo has today published a listing prospectus, approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, at the company's website at www.sampo.com/duallisting .

The dual listing and trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be carried out in Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs), and for that purpose, Sampo has appointed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) as issuer of the SDRs and custody bank for the SDR arrangement. The dual listing does not require any action from Sampo's current shareholders, unless they would like to convert their Nasdaq Helsinki listed Sampo A shares to SDRs. Pursuant to Finnish law, Finnish legal and natural persons are not entitled to own SDRs.

Holders of Sampo A shares will be able to convert their Sampo A shares to SDRs, and holders of SDRs will be able to convert their SDRs into Sampo A shares, in accordance with the General Terms and Conditions for the Swedish Depository Receipts in Sampo. Holders who wish to convert Nasdaq Helsinki listed Sampo A shares into SDRs, or vice versa, should liaise with their bank or broker to execute the conversion together with SEB.

During a period of 14 calendar days from and including the first day of trading in SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm, the conversion fees charged by Euroclear Sweden and SEB as issuer of the SDRs for converting Sampo A shares to SDRs will be paid by Sampo. Any additional fees or costs charged by the shareholders' own service providers will be borne by the shareholders.

Pursuant to a market maker and liquidity provider arrangement, SEB shall quote bid and ask prices continuously, for its own account, regarding the SDRs during normal trading hours of Nasdaq Stockholm. For each trading day, prices shall be quoted during at least 85 per cent of the continuous trading. Under normal trading conditions the maximum difference between the bid and ask prices (spread) shall be 2 per cent (or 4 per cent during Stressed Market Conditions, as defined in the Nasdaq Nordic Member Rules applicable from time to time) calculated from the bid price, and the aim is to keep a spread that is no more than 0.50 per cent wider than the spread of the Sampo A share traded on Nasdaq Helsinki. SEB shall during normal trading conditions quote bid and ask prices each in a minimum size of at least SEK 50,000.

Sampo will not raise new capital or make any offering as part of the dual listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. ABG Sundal Collier and Nordea are acting as financial advisors and Hannes Snellman as legal advisor to Sampo in conjunction with the dual listing.

Sampo disclosed on 8 September 2022 that it was evaluating a dual listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. On 2 November 2022, Sampo communicated that it was proceeding with the dual listing.

