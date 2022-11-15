Jalal Ibrahimi and CoinCare Group, Inc. have announced a new partnership with Visa to release digital currency debit cards, as part of a venture to create a new-age banking experience for customers.

Hermosa Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - The new announcement by CoinCare Group, Inc. is intended to make banking more accessible to all, combining mobile banking with an education-first approach to finance management. It champions the goal of improving financial awareness while leveraging the benefits of digital currency technology.

The latest move continues the company's customer-focused service and combines the advanced features of mobile banking with the familiar frameworks and options of a traditional bank. Customers with a CoinCare card will be able to use it worldwide when the service launches in 2023.





CoinCare's new partnership will streamline mobile banking and offer solutions targeted at the increasing number of customers demanding digital financial services. Known as a neo-bank for its non-bank financial technology setup and digital-first approach, it is more accessible than traditional brick-and-mortar banking and makes peer-to-peer payments more convenient.

CoinCare intends to provide innovative banking services for global customers seeking greater agility in their banking through the Visa partnership, as industry research shows that the global neo-bank market is expected to exceed $66 billion by the end of 2022, with widespread demand for robust solutions.

Entrepreneurs Jalal Ibrahimi and Chris Goma founded the bank as a means to provide financial services to those without reliable banking options, and the new partnership is a step towards achieving this goal. With over 30% of business owners lacking quality banking services, the team set out to provide financial literacy and robust features. Accounts will offer ATM withdrawals, fiat-to-digital currency conversion, and other services to clients.

With the latest announcement, CoinCare Group will be issuing debit cards and banking services that are fully digital-currency-friendly while still maintaining the expected services associated with standard banking options. Through its education program, customers can expand their knowledge and develop their financial literacy through expert-led training.

"1.7 billion adults worldwide do not have access to financial services - the infrastructure of all developed economies," said Jalal. CoinCare aims to be the bank of the people, giving easier access to financial services worldwide."

