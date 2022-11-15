SLINGSHOT BIOSCIENCES, INC. the developers of synthetic cells, today announced they have extended their distribution channel through a new agreement with Palex Medical, a company group dedicated to providing advanced solutions in the hospital and research sectors.

The agreement entitles Palex Medical the rights to distribute and resell Slingshot Bio's complete product line-up in Spain and Portugal. Through Palex's network of customers, Slingshot Bio will be able to establish its presence in the markets of Spain and Portugal, with the well-established presence and expertise of Palex who has been selling into flow cytometry for many years.

"Palex's network will provide us with the market penetration needed to reach our full sales potential. Slingshot Biosciences has considered many distribution partners and we are confident that Palex's extensive knowledge in the field, prominent presence and large customer base will help us leverage our position in the flow cytometry market," said Jeffrey Kim, CEO Founder.

Slingshot Bio's synthetic cellular controls provide consistent, precise, accurate control for research users in the flow cytometry space by mimicking blood properties as detected by flow cytometry. The ability to manufacture consistent controls for flow cytometry has been missing for decades and is now accurately reproducible with Slingshot Bio's unique manufacturing platform. "Slingshot bio is a company that provides cutting edge solutions in the flow cytometry sector, which completes our portfolio and helps us to strengthen our position as leaders in this market in Spain and Portugal," said Xavier Carbonell, CEO of Palex Medical.

About Slingshot Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Slingshot Biosciences is a fast-growing life sciences company with a platform technology and paradigm-shifting mission to make synthetic cells the gold standard for all cell-based applications-including diagnostics, and adoptive cell therapy development and instrument calibration. Learn more at www.slingshotbio.com

About Palex Medical S.A:

Founded in 1955, Palex Medical is a group of companies with more than 600 people working together, whose main features are its support to health and research professionals, its dedication to the quest for innovation in products, equipment and systems, and its perseverance in maintaining a high level of quality in all areas of its business activity. Learn more at https://www.palexmedical.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005519/en/

Contacts:

Caitlin Farquhar

pr@slingshotbio.com