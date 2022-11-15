An entity under India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry has terminated an anti-dumping probe into solar cells from China, Thailand, and Vietnam.From pv magazine India The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), an entity under India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has terminated an anti-dumping investigation into solar cells from China, Thailand, and Vietnam, following a request from the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA). The domestic manufacturers withdrew their complaint because price pressures have eased with the imposition of basic customs duties on solar cells and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...