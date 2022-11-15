Evolution Credit Limited: Financial Results - Second Quarter FY2023

Evolution Credit Limited has released its Unaudited Condensed Group Financial Statements and Financial Report for the second quarter of the 2023 financial year on www.evolution.za.com.
Attachments
- Unaudited Condensed Group Financial Statements Q2 - FY2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9b5bb559-d8f2-4330-a9d1-922eec00bbfc)
- Evolution Credit Limited Financial Report Q2 - FY2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bc671afa-256d-4002-a753-8e5dce946d03)
