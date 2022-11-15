



SINGAPORE, Nov 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - We are pleased to announce that we have strengthened our management with the appointment of CMO Pietro Curto.Pietro is a true veteran in digital marketing, with over 10 years of professional work in key areas such as acquisition, customer relationship management, digital strategies for retail customers, and operations. He also possesses deep expertise in regulated markets, having led FTSE listed companies such as Entain. With years of experience in such fast-paced international digital markets, Pietro was a perfect fit for the rapidly growing crypto market when he first entered in 2021 as the Head of Marketing Operations for the leading global crypto exchange BitMEX. And now, Moonstake is happy to welcome Pietro as our CMO.Currently, we are expanding our scope with the launch of the MoonWealth platform as a simple and seamless entry point for crypto beginners to complement the Moonstake staking platform that serves more experienced users. We believe that Pietro's addition to our management team will be pivotal in propelling the growth and success of Moonstake as a whole to further heights.In welcoming Pietro to the Moonstake executive board, Mitsuru Tezuka, Moonstake Founder, said: "Since our launch in 2020, Moonstake has quickly grown to become a top 10 staking provider and earned the trust of users, businesses, and partners worldwide. Today, we are continuing to expand our operations to cover the needs of more customers and realize our aim of becoming the largest staking pool network in Asia. I have no doubt that Pietro's deep experience and expertise as well as proven leadership will be of great value to help us realize Moonstake's ambitions and reach across the globe."Regarding his appointment as CMO, Pietro said: "I am honored and excited to be appointed as the CMO of Moonstake. Moonstake's mission is an ambitious one, to create the largest staking pool in Asia that is an active environment for asset holders. And now it is also working towards lowering the entry barrier of the crypto market to beginners. I am confident that together, we will realize all of these ambitions and become a trusted and widely recommended platform for crypto users of any experience level."About MoonstakeMoonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals.Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 27 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools. https://www.moonstake.io/About Moonstake's staking businessFor the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 18 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year.