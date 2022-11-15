Fortescue Future Industries has revealed plans to work with Windlab to develop a renewable energy "Super Hub" in Australia.From pv magazine Australia Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) is teaming up with Windlab to develop the North Queensland Super Hub, which will unlock more than 10 GW of wind and solar energy in Australia over the next 10 years, to support large-scale green hydrogen production. Canberra-based Windlab, which is partly owned by FFI founder Andrew Forrest's Squadron Energy, said the Super Hub will include a number of individual utility-scale projects, with development progressing ...

