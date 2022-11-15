South East London based Carnival Coffee Roasters has launched its monthly speciality hand-roasted coffee subscription club for individuals in SE and Bromley postcodes looking for ethical quality coffee delivered to their door.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Carnival Coffee Roasters has launched a new subscription service, which gives customers the ability to receive or send a bag of freshly hand-roasted coffee from the company's ethically-sourced beans directly to a recipient's door on a monthly or bi-monthly basis.

More information is available at https://carnivalcoffee.co.uk/pages/subscriptions





Subscription recipients can choose from a range of options that will meet their preferred brewing habits, including whole bean and pre-ground options for accessories such as a filter, pour-over, cafetière, AeroPress, stovetop, or espresso machine.

"We source, roast, and sell speciality coffee from all over the world from our workshop in South Norwood, said Carnival Coffee Roasters co-founder Juan. "Customers can choose from any of the coffees in our range or join our Carnival Club for a surprise each time."

As part of the new service, the company offers coffee from a variety of single-origin sources, with different flavours such as caramel, floral, and nuts. Both light and medium roast coffee are available through the subscription club.

Based in Penge and South Norwood, South East London, the speciality roasters only use ethically sourced and Fair Trade products for all their coffees. The company's beans come from locations around the world, including those from Colombian, Ethiopian and Nicaraguan farms.

The Carnival Coffee Roasters subscription club was designed to provide customers with an opportunity to taste and experience a variety of coffee profiles. As such, each monthly delivery will consist of a different coffee, featuring new flavours and processing methods.

Subscriptions can also be purchased as gifting vouchers for three, six, and twelve-month durations. A recipient is then able to activate their subscription at their preferred time, at which point they can also choose their grind and brewing preferences.

Local deliveries of the roasters coffee are cycled directly to a customer's door within South East London, covering many areas including West Wickham, Denmark Hill, Lewisham, South Bermondsey and more or deliveries can be posted for those further afield.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://carnivalcoffee.co.uk

