Körber Supply Chain: TVH digitizes its global network of warehouses with Körber and Accenture

Global player in the field of machinery spare parts capitalizes on cloud-based supply chain software solutions and the Körber-Accenture partnership to increase agility and resilience

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber and Accenture announced that Thermote & Vanhalst (TVH) selected the Körber K. Motion Warehouse Management System (WMS) and K.Motion Warehouse Control System (WCS). This will involve implementations across five continents and 48 sites, including warehouses in North and South America, Western Europe, South Africa, and China. The unique combination of Körber's WMS, WCS and the cloud brings a new level digitization and automation to TVH.





"The ability to rely on one provider for our supply chain technology needs was particularly important to us, which is what we found in Körber," elaborates Kris Thermote, VP Logistics & Supply Chain, International at TVH. "Its varied technology stack also gives us the option to implement further optimizations down the line. Paired with the implementation expertise of Accenture, we're well positioned to realize our growth ambitions and tap into new opportunities as they come up."

TVH began its warehouse modernization journey two years prior, kicking off its relationship with strategic partner Accenture to develop a roadmap that enables the company's growth ambitions by streamlining fulfillment operations globally and designing a robust warehouse template in line with the group supply chain strategy. TVH's legacy in-house system had reached its limits. The business chose Körber's adaptable warehouse solution as the ideal fit to fulfill existing requirements while delivering the agility for future initiatives. As a cloud-based solution, it offers, among other benefits, cyber and data security. Körber's capability to deliver comprehensive warehouse control software for TVH's highly automated sites from a single provider was its differentiator for the ambitious project.

The scale and complexity of TVH's supply chain modernization requires a special, multi-faceted partner - designing robust functionality, delivering strategic business insight, and quickly implementing next-generation warehouse processes and strategy. The combination of Accenture's capabilities and experience paired with Körber's supply chain software and cloud expertise exceeds all of TVH's requirements - in line with local needs.

Lyes Ould Hamouda, EU warehousing lead at Accenture, explained: "At Accenture, we really value our relationship with TVH to be a long-term partner. Our role is to build together the future foundation when we look at their roadmap and ambitions. As the implementation partner, we needed a robust technology solution to support this project plan, which Körber delivers. Owing to our long-term partnership, we are also in an ideal position to carry out future ambitious projects like this."

Chad Collins, CEO Software at Körber Business Area Supply Chain concludes: "Körber's 2022 Supply Chain Benchmarking survey revealed that over 90 % of surveyed companies rated supply chain performance as a critical or major factor for customer experience. With Accenture and Körber by its side, TVH will be able to deliver a consistent customer experience across continents and build a solid foundation for future growth while staying ahead of its competition. We look forward to continuing joining forces with Accenture to help our customers respond to the increasing complexities in customer fulfillment."

About TVH

Parts specialist TVH is a global player in the field of spare parts and accessories for lift trucks, industrial vehicles, construction and agricultural machinery. The company has its headquarters in Waregem, Belgium. Furthermore, there is a regional main office located in Kansas (US) serving the American market. In total, TVH operates from 81 branches across all continents. With a database of over 46,000,000 item numbers, of which more than 930,000 different references are in stock, TVH - as one-stop shop - supplies to customers from over 180 countries. TVH's electronics department in Belgium, the largest in Europe, is the best-equipped service centre for the repair of electronic parts for lift trucks, mobile elevating work platforms and industrial vehicles. For the US market, subsidiary Flight Systems Industrial Products supplies electronic components and services. TVH was founded in 1969 and employs more than 5,000 people worldwide.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song-all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, voice solutions, robotics, and materials handling - plus the expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Conquer supply chain complexity - with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

