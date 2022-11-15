OriginGPS to launch another dual-frequency module based on MediaTek's chipset at the Electronica Fair, Munich this week

OriginGPS will be presenting miniature IoT solutions with a plethora of functionality, including a toy car transformed into an IoT remote-monitored vehicle totally controlled via a web application with a nifty dashboard, and four mini trackers with varying dimensions, sensors and battery capacities.

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginGPS, the global market leader in miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems, will be exhibiting a new product, prototypes and demos at Electronica in Munich this week. It will be demonstrating how the OriginIoT system - equipped with a high stability GNSS module from the company's miniature range - may be speedily deployed to replace traditional control systems, presenting a new way to remote control everything that moves. Also on show will be a weather board equipped with a range of sensors for multiple particulate matter, whose data presented on a gauge-rich dashboard update automatically.





"We are excited to be launching our latest GNSS dual-frequency module - the ORG4600-MK01 at the Electronica trade fair this month," said Haim Goldberger, OriginGPS' Founder and CEO. "At GITEX 2022 in Dubai, we heard from visitors how demands for more precision and lower costs were on the rise. Thanks to the tenacity of our engineering team, the solution has sub-1m precision and is competitively priced. In fact, the cost of our new module - built with MediaTek's dual-frequency chipset - is lower than that of our first L1+L5 module, the ORG4600-B01 - which is based on Broadcom's chipset and provides high stability with up to 10cms accuracy," concluded Mr. Goldberger.

The new 10x10mm dual-frequency GNSS product is based on 12nm technology and was designed for applications deployed in challenging environmental conditions. The solution also includes RTCM, a logger and accurate orbit prediction.

OriginGPS will be showcasing its miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems and devices at Electronica, Munich, November 15-18 - Booth B5-242.

OriginGPS develops miniature GNSS and cellular IoT solutions. For over a decade, our experts have been developing ultra-sensitive, reliable, high-performance modules, systems and devices to help monitor and track everything valuable to you and your business. Reducing project resources and dramatically shortening time-to-market, our products are ideal for asset tracking, smart cities, fleet management, precision agriculture, law enforcement, and pet/people tracking apps. origingps.com

