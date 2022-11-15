Nitto ATP Finals, an opportunity for Turin and Piedmont to promote the region and the many travel experiences it can offer

TURIN, Italy, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great tennis returns to Turin and Piedmont. From 13 to 20 November, the Pala Alpitour, the largest indoor sports arena in Italy, will host the second edition of the Nitto ATP Finals, organised by the FIT (Italian Tennis Federation) and the ATP (Association of Professional Tennis Players).



It is one of the most important tournaments in men's tennis, with the eight best singles players and the eight best doubles pairs competing every year for the last title of the season: Turin is the fifteenth city to host the event, which from 2009 to 2020 was held in London and since last autumn has landed in the Piedmontese capital to remain there until 2025.



The important event represents a great opportunity not only for all tennis fans but also for journalists, artists and tourists, who can enjoy many valuable experiences in Piedmont at this time, such as taking part in the International Fair of the White Truffle of Alba, which is being held in Alba and the surrounding area from 8 October to 4 December in the hills of the Langhe, Monferrato and Roero. However, these days it is above all sport lovers who feel at home in Piedmont, thanks to a mix of outdoor activities, genuine gastronomy and itineraries suitable for families and experts.



Piedmont features peaks over 4,000 metres in the Italian Western Alps, including Monte Rosa, the second highest mountain in Europe, Monviso and the Gran Paradiso massif. It is possible to enjoy hiking, cycling or horseback riding along the 16,000 km of hiking trails in natural landscapes, which include an extensive system of 95 protected areas and nature reserves.

In winter, with over 50 ski resorts, 1,350 km of ski slopes, 14 snow parks and over 300 ski lifts, cable cars and chairlifts, Piedmont is synonymous with alpine tourism, sport and recreation, accessible to all. And when the snow gives way to fine weather, a green paradise with breathtaking views arouses the desire for pure air, wellness and sport, but also to taste Alpine delicacies in typical restaurants and mountain refuges.

By bicycle, it is possible to reach villages and hills between Lake Maggiore and Orta, along itineraries that weave together nature, history and art; between Novara and Vercelli on the flat stretches along the rice fields, or between Asti and Alessandria, in landscapes interwoven with castles, abbeys, spas and beautiful UNESCO heritage wine hills.

Among water sports, in Piedmont, you can try your hand at canoeing, sailing and windsurfing in hundreds of alpine lakes, streams and torrents, or dedicate yourself to rowing and paddle down the Po River in the Turin section, on whose banks the oldest rowing clubs in Italy can be found.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a671c9a4-7ad8-4578-8860-1eba7eceafce

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

