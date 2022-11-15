Monolithic SMART GaN HEMTs "drive like silicon"; reduce BOM count; deliver class-leading reliability performance

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, today announced that its IceGaN smart HEMT, monolithically-integrated power solutions are now available for volume shipment. More, industry's first easy-to-use and scalable 650 V GaN HEMT family is also expected to be verified as industry's most rugged GaN platform.

Dr. Giorgia Longobardi, Co-Founder CEO, CGD:

"The principal values of GaN have been understood for a long time. Cambridge GaN Devices' contribution has been to innovate the easiest-to-use, most reliable devices so that design engineers can take advantage of the efficiency benefits offered by GaN, and deliver products and systems that contribute to a sustainable world."

Unlike other discrete or hybrid solutions, CGD's IceGaN HEMTs are fully-integrated, GaN-only devices. This approach leads to several key advantages, First, devices are stable, reliable and simple to drive, using an internal GaN interface attached to the gate. Devices also exhibit high Vth performance of around 3 V, eliminating risk of damage at Turn-On, and are available in an extended voltage range of up to 20 V. Also, current sensing, a Miller clamp for safe Turn-Off and gate protection, and integrated ESD protection are included on-chip. Finally, there is no negative voltage requirement, which avoids potential problems of dynamic RDS(on) degradation over time.

Compared to other GaN devices, designers of low-side and half bridge topologies can use standard silicon gate drivers and reduce the BOM count.

Available now in production-order quantities and through distribution, CGD's ICeGaN HEMTs posses a unique set of intrinsic capabilities that elevate device reliability well above current state-of-the-art GaN competition. This is due to the higher voltage threshold and higher voltage range, stronger gate voltage clamping action at lower temperatures, high gate over-voltage margin and higher dV/dt and dI/dt immunity. Less exposure to dynamic Ron stress, DC voltage flexibility (9-20 V) and a high-efficiency current sense also contribute to industry-leading device ruggedness.

"Our mission is to make deciding to use and implement high-efficiency, sustainable solutions the obvious choice. We aim to deliver on four key values: Sustainability, Knowledge, Innovation and Collaboration. The IceGaN smart HEMT family of monolithically-integrated power solutions is the realization of our goals to date, and customers have told us how easy they are to employ, one user explaining that 'CGD's GaN can work on our 65W system and support high gate drive voltage just like silicon'. We are delighted that today, our IceGaN devices are available in high volume, so engineers worldwide can see for themselves."

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) is a fabless semiconductor company spun-out by Professor Florin Udrea and Dr Giorgia Longobardi from Cambridge University in 2016 to exploit a revolutionary technology in power devices. Our mission to bring innovation into every day life by delivering effortless energy-efficientGaN solutions. CGD designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness and is suitable for high volume production. CGD's ICeGaN technology is protected by a strong IP portfolio which constantly grows based on the company's leading innovation skills and ambitions. In addition to the multi-million seed fund and Series A private investments, CGD has so far successfully secured four projects funded by iUK, BEIS and EU (Penta). The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market has been fundamental in early market traction of its proprietary technology.

