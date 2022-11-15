Turners Falls, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Center for Responsive Schools provides social and emotional learning (SEL) programs and resources to improve student performance in the post-COVID scenario. There was a sharp drop in student performance when students were confined to their homes during the pandemic. The SEL resources from CRS (Center for Responsive Schools) aims to help them overcome this disadvantage in order to improve their academic skills as well as their wellbeing and emotional health to succeed within their educational journey.

The 2022 edition of the National Assessment of Educational Progress reading and math exams for fourth and eighth graders revealed that there has been a significant drop in math and reading scores, the largest in decades. These exams, which are generally termed the 'Nation's Report Card' and are conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, highlight the devastating impact of the lockdown and social distancing on young children who had to resort to online learning.

Commenting on this report, Dr. Lora Hodges, the president and CEO of CRS, said, "It is now more important than ever for schools to provide students with SEL support. Schools generally have a tendency to focus only on academic excellence and sports, to the exclusion of everything else. But we also need to focus on the core social and emotional competencies of cooperation, assertiveness, responsibility, empathy, and self-control (C.A.R.E.S.) to support the social and emotional learning of students. We should remember that during the pandemic, most of their caregivers went through significant life changes like job losses or relocations. This has affected them too. Many students have not been socialized for a while. Behavior issues could get worse if they are not addressed quickly. SEL can help educators address the social and emotional needs of students so that they learn how to handle their internal world effectively. Research shows that students make academic progress once the SEL programs are in place."

CRS has specialized in SEL professional development resources and programs for both students and teachers for the past 40 years. The organization has developed and implemented research-based teacher designed SEL curriculum resources that are as robust as an academic program. These materials are cultivated based on the concept that social and emotional learning is a core skill.

The pandemic has not only affected the academic progress of students in the schools, but their return to the school setting has also witnessed a spike in behavior issues. The National Center for Education Statistics released findings that highlighted increased reports of rowdiness among students, both inside and outside of class, and a greater level of disrespect toward both teachers and staff.

Concluded Dr. Lora Hodges, "Fly Five, the SEL program that CRS has developed for students, can help improve both their academic progress and social and emotional skills. We cannot expect results overnight. It takes time to embed social and emotional learning throughout the day and to build a positive learning community through connections with students and their parents. Eventually, it translates into fewer referrals to the principal for behavior issues and improved academic progress. Implementation of a SEL program has both short-term and long-term results that will be reflected in the progress of students both inside and outside of school."

