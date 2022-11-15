Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DGQ3 ISIN: SE0009242654 Ticker-Symbol: 8V6 
Frankfurt
15.11.22
12:33 Uhr
0,499 Euro
-0,010
-1,87 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.11.2022 | 12:53
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTU) of Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (578/22)

Trading in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB paid subscription units is to cease. The
last trading day is november 16, 2022. 

Short name:  CMOTEC BTU B
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018716458
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 269553   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. 

For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.