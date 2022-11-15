Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTU) of Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (578/22)

Trading in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is november 16, 2022. Short name: CMOTEC BTU B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018716458 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 269553 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.