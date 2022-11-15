Dental Anesthesia Market to be Worth $2.81 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental anesthesia market size is expected to reach USD 2.81 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. Dental anesthesia administration is a standard procedure used to numb the mouth and help you relax during oral and maxillofacial surgery or procedure. It consists of local anesthetics, general anesthesia, and sedation. In dentistry, the most commonly used local anesthetic is lidocaine.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The local segment dominated the dental anesthesia market with a market share of 52.9% in 2022. Local anesthesia is the most common type of anesthesia used during dental procedures. Local anesthetics work by preventing the nerves in the affected area from communicating sensations of pain to the brain.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2022 with a market share of 38.6%, owing to the rising technological advancements for dental treatment and an increasing number of specialist dental service providers. The rising prevalence of edentulism in developing countries such as India and China will drive the Asia Pacific market growth. Edentulism is a major contributor to the disease burden for oral health. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to reciprocate the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing patient population and rising awareness.

dominated the global market in 2022 with a market share of 38.6%, owing to the rising technological advancements for dental treatment and an increasing number of specialist dental service providers. The rising prevalence of edentulism in developing countries such as and will drive the market growth. Edentulism is a major contributor to the disease burden for oral health. Furthermore, is expected to reciprocate the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing patient population and rising awareness. The dental clinics segment is dominating the market in the end-use segment due to the rising number of clinics and dentists in the world.

Read 100 page full market research report, "Dental Anesthesia Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Local, General, Sedation), By End Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Dental Anesthesia Market Growth & Trends

The rising demand for dental check-ups and the increased prevalence of dental problems are two factors that are primarily driving the growth of the dental anesthesia market. One of the most frequent chronic disorders in both children and adults is dental caries, sometimes known as tooth decay. Additionally, during the forecast period, it is predicted that rising technological advancements and growing awareness about oral health in emerging regions will propel the market for dental anesthesia market.

According to the National Institute of Dental Research, tooth decay is the most prevalent dental condition in both children and adults. Also, dental caries affects over 92% of people between the age of 20 and 64. Bad lifestyle habits and poor diet, especially amongst teenagers which leads to tooth decay is rising are also contributing to the market growth. With the rising number of dental cases, the demand for treatment and procedures rises. The CDC reported that in 2019, 86.9% of children between the ages of 2 and 17 were reported to have visited a dentist in the United States. Additionally, as disposable incomes in emerging economies have increased, the population's willingness to pay for pricey aesthetic dental operations, particularly among the aging population is also rising.

The market for dental anesthesia has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Many dental treatments and operations were initially put on hold as a result of the lockdown and international limitations that were implemented in the majority of the countries. Initially, the outbreak resulted in a decrease in the number of dental procedures performed each year, resulting in an overall decline in the market. According to a survey in July 2020 by North American Dental Group, 71% of patients said they were reluctant to go to the dentist for a routine dental operation during the pandemic. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical industry.

Dental Anesthesia Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the dental anesthesia market based on type, end-use, and region:

Dental Anesthesia Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Local

General

Sedation

Dental Anesthesia Market - End-use Outlook, (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Dental Anesthesia Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in the Dental Anesthesia Market

Dentsply Sirona

Laboratorios Inibsa

Pierre Pharma

Septodont

Laboratorios Normon

Primex Pharmaceuticals

Aspen Group

Dentalhitec

Zeyco

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Dental Bonding Agent Market - The global dental bonding agent market size is expected to reach USD 28.9 billion by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. The key drivers for market expansion in developing economies are an improvement in dental treatment aftercare facilities and a rise in consumer awareness of dental bonding techniques. A low-viscosity substance called a dental bonding agent is applied to gums and dentures to firmly secure them in place. self-etch and total-etch are two different kinds of dental bonding chemicals that are offered on the market.

- The global dental bonding agent market size is expected to reach by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. The key drivers for market expansion in developing economies are an improvement in dental treatment aftercare facilities and a rise in consumer awareness of dental bonding techniques. A low-viscosity substance called a dental bonding agent is applied to gums and dentures to firmly secure them in place. self-etch and total-etch are two different kinds of dental bonding chemicals that are offered on the market. Dental Splints Market - The global dental splints market size is expected to reach USD 693.0 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. It is generally acknowledged that oral health has a significant impact on general health. Maintaining good oral hygiene is just as important as caring for other body parts. People have recently come to understand the need of maintaining good oral and dental hygiene. The temporomandibular joint function, for example, and other diseases and treatment alternatives are becoming more widely known (TMJ).

- The global dental splints market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. It is generally acknowledged that oral health has a significant impact on general health. Maintaining good oral hygiene is just as important as caring for other body parts. People have recently come to understand the need of maintaining good oral and dental hygiene. The temporomandibular joint function, for example, and other diseases and treatment alternatives are becoming more widely known (TMJ). Dental Services Market - The global dental services market size is expected to reach USD 610.4 billion by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. The marketing efforts to commercialize dental practices including education camps and online campaigns are contributing to the adoption of dental services. Rapid urbanization around the world, constant economic growth, and rising disposable income have contributed to the relatively steady growth of this industry. In addition, per capita, consumption expenditure on healthcare services is likely to significantly increase in the coming years.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dental-anesthesia-market-to-be-worth-2-81-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301678291.html