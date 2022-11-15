Total revenue of $4.95 million in Q3 Fiscal 2022, an increase of 753% over Q3 Fiscal 2021

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $20.08 million, which is an all-time high for any nine-month period in FansUnite's history

Gross margin of $2.40 million (48%) in Q3 Fiscal 2022 as compared to $0.08 million (14%) in Q3 Fiscal 2021

Net income of $23.41 million, which includes a $51.76 million gain on revaluation of contingent consideration less non-cash expenses and impairment of $22.39 million, in Q3 Fiscal 2022

Company to host investor webinar on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM (EST)/1:30 PM (PST)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") announced that it has filed its consolidated interim financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q3 F2022 Investor Webinar

Day: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM (EST)/1:30 PM (PST)

Topic: Company's Q3 Fiscal 2022 financial results and growth outlook for the remainder of 2022.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $4.95 million, an increase of approximately 753% as compared to $0.58 million over the same period in the last fiscal year.

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $20.08 million, an increase of approximately 665% as compared to $2.62 million over the same period in the last fiscal year.

Gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.40 million (48%) as compared to $0.08 million (14%) over the same period in the last fiscal year.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $23.41 million, which includes a $51.76 million gain on revaluation of contingent consideration less non-cash expenses and impairment of $22.39 million, as compared to a net loss of $2.64 million over the same period in the last fiscal year, which includes non-cash expenses of $0.77 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had a net working capital of $6.01 million compared to $14.92 million as of December 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Operational Highlights:

On July 5, 2022, FansUnite commenced trading on the TSX under the symbol "FANS".

On July 13, 2022, FansUnite announced that the Company signed a definitive licensing agreement with prominent Welsh bookmaking services provider Lovell Brothers Limited, owners of DragonBet, to launch a new online sports betting platform, dragonbet.co.uk, powered by FansUnite's Chameleon iGaming solution. The term of the agreement is three years.

On August 3, 2022, FansUnite announced that the Company's U.S.-based live activation and customer experience brand Betting Hero entered into an agreement with Bankroll, a new luxury sports bar to expand its operations in Pennsylvania.

On August 24, 2022, FansUnite entered into an agreement to license its proprietary Player Account Management software to Betr Holdings Inc. to support its new sports micro-betting brand, betr.

On September 19, 2022, FansUnite announced that the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Centurion Financial Trust, an investment trust formed by Centurion Asset Management Inc., one of Canada's leading asset management companies specializing in real estate and other alternative asset classes, in respect of a senior term loan up to $12.35 million. The purposes of the loan are for restructuring of earn-out obligations owed to a number of individuals under the definitive agreement dated November 22, 2021, which eliminated $51.8 million in contingent liability.

On September 24, 2022, DragonBet went live on the Chameleon platform.

Subsequent Events to Third Quarter Fiscal 2022:

On October 5, 2022, FansUnite announced that the Company obtained the GLI-33 Event Wagering Systems certification from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI ®) for its Chameleon Platform as a Service sportsbook solution.

On October 6, 2022, FansUnite appointed gaming expert Quinton Singleton as a member of the Company's Board of Directors to advance its North American expansion strategy.

On November 2, 2022, FansUnite entered into a partnership with Thimba Media Limited ("Thimba Media"), a leading acquisition marketing and business process services provider for iGaming. As part of FansUnite's operational optimization strategy, Thimba Media will oversee FansUnite's marketing and customer acquisition operations for the Company's Latin American-focused B2C betting site, Vamosgg.com, starting in December 2022.

"The third quarter of Fiscal 2022 saw us reaching new milestones, namely increasing our revenues to an all-time high of roughly $20 million for any nine-month period in FansUnite's history," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "During the quarter, we saw a 243% improvement to our gross margin year over year while realizing over $3 million in annualized cost savings in an effort to drive towards near-term profitability. Furthermore, we continued to scale up our global operations across different key verticals of the business. Our affiliate marketing division, Betting Hero, expanded its presence and is now operating in over 18 U.S. states. Both our B2C and B2B segments gained significant traction with McBookie growing its betting activity and our white-label solution Chameleon powering multiple sportsbooks such as VamosGG and DragonBet."

Scott added, "With the elimination of $51.8 million in contingent liabilities, our focus has shifted towards advancing areas of the business where we see significant upside potential in order to drive cash flow and streamline costs. Our U.S. betting affiliate operations remain an integral component of our long-term growth and we intend to continue launching Betting Hero in new North American marketplaces and expanding their paid research initiatives as we enter Q4 and Q1, which are regarded as one of the busiest periods for North American sports. In addition, we also intend to scale up our B2B segment by securing new key partnerships with betting operators."

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite's one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates multiple B2C brands, such as Scottish sportsbook McBookie and Brazilian sportsbook VamosGG. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused AmAff, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero, Props.com, and BetPrep.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

The Company has also provided unaudited financial information for the third quarter of 2022, which has been prepared by management based on information currently available to the Company. Accordingly, such financial information may be subject to change based on the results of the Company's year-end audit. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that FansUnite anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategic objectives, goals, growth strategy and focus including growing revenue and free cash flow through improved operations, accretive acquisitions, internal expansion, integrating and innovating operations and revenue management; the Company continuing to target more B2B deals for its Chameleon iGaming platform; the Company expanding its footprint in the domestic, international and US affiliate market; and the completion of the long-term licensing agreement with Lovell Brothers Limited, owners of DragonBet, to launch a new online sports betting portal, www.dragonbet.co.uk, on the Chameleon iGaming platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning: interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the online gambling and sports betting industry; the regulatory environment applicable to online gambling and sports betting; the technological infrastructure and support needed to host the Company's online gambling and sports betting platforms and applications; any cryptocurrency applications to the Company's business; and the Company's growth plan. While FansUnite considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; audit-risks; risks associated with the regulatory environments in the jurisdictions the Company operates in; technology-related risks that could adversely affect the Company's ability to operate its online gambling and sports betting platforms and applications, risks related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic and any effects it might have on the Company's business thereto. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of FansUnite which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. FansUnite disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Amounts Expressed in Canadian dollars)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets











Current











Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,576,010

$ 13,973,867

Restricted cash

259,237



204,731

Short-term investments

-



918,847

Receivables

4,118,974



6,802,815

Due from related parties

375,499



77,671

Prepaid expenses and deposits

223,992



335,809 Total current assets

9,553,712



22,313,740

Non-current







Equipment

62,869



59,693

Goodwill

82,674,557



85,795,601

Intangible assets

55,819,128



69,360,587

Digital currencies

36,569



107,446

Right of use assets

407,031



108,719

Deferred tax asset

5,284,537



122,042

Long-term investments

62,500



77,162

Total Assets $ 153,900,903

$ 177,944,990









Liabilities







Current







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,279,284

$ 7,157,392

Deferred revenue

46,625



-

Due to related parties

27,795



164,981

Deferred and contingent consideration

9,874,047



22,157,999

Lease liability

188,887



71,043 Total current liabilities

13,416,638



29,551,415

Non-current







Bank Indebtedness

8,233,000



-

Deferred and contingent consideration

22,523,547



65,068,849

Lease liability

184,424



39,411

Total liabilities

44,357,609



94,659,675









Shareholders' Equity







Share capital

121,576,652



110,370,147

Share-based payment reserve

8,647,235



4,486,909

Warrant reserve

6,972,764



5,491,367

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,283,611



209,448

Deficit

(38,936,968 )

(37,272,556 ) Total Shareholders' Equity

109,543,294



83,285,315 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 153,900,903

$ 177,944,990

FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit and Loss and Comprehensive Income and Loss

(Unaudited - Amounts Expressed in Canadian dollars)











For the three months ended

September 30



For the nine months ended

September 30





2022



2021



2022



2021



























Revenue $

4,949,390



580,024



20,079,036



2,623,315

Cost of revenue



2,550,427



496,224



9,531,346



1,588,915

Gross Margin



2,398,963



83,800



10,547,690



1,034,400



















Expenses

















Selling, general and administrative



20,380,798



3,123,185



47,567,441



9,526,586

Loss before other items



(17,981,835 )

(3,039,385 )

(37,019,751 )

(8,492,186 )



















Other items

















Interest and other expenses (income), net



3,145,404



(39,990 )

9,576,585



(74,467 ) Impairment loss



11,279,399



-



11,279,399



-

Revaluation of contingent consideration



(51,755,383 )

-



(51,755,383 )

-

Income tax expense (recovery):

















Current



(219,094 )

13,604



38,544



13,604

Deferred, net



(3,844,018 )

(375,000 )

(4,496,689 )

(375,000 ) Net income (loss) for the year



23,411,857



(2,637,999 )

(1,662,207 )

(8,056,323 )



















Other comprehensive income

















Revaluation (gain) loss on digital currencies



(9,590 )

-



61,166



-

Currency translation adjustment



(8,729,895 )

5,982



(11,135,329 )

(48,726 ) Total comprehensive Income (loss) $

32,151,342



(2,643,981 )

9,411,956



(8,007,597 )



















Income (Loss) per share - basic and diluted $

0.07



(0.01 )

(0.01 )

(0.04 ) Weighted average number of common:

















shares outstanding - basic



324,295,194



210,853,220



304,726,288



187,159,508

shares outstanding - diluted



325,157,694



210,853,220



304,726,288



187,159,508

FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Amounts Expressed in Canadian dollars)



For the nine months ended September 30,

2022



2021



















Operating activities:

















Net loss

$

(1,662,207 )

(8,056,323 )

Advances from related parties





-



29,731



Restricted cash





(54,506 )

(203,621 ) Adjustments for non-cash items:













Depreciation of equipment





134,469



39,714



Amortization of intangible assets





15,686,233



1,399,223



Impairment loss





11,279,399



-



Accretion on liabilities





9,357,987



-



Revaluation gain on contingent consideration





(51,755,383 )

-



Unrealized foreign exchange loss





6,269,531



-



Conversion of subscription receipt liability





-



(776,865 )

General & administrative expenses paid with common shares





461,632



-



Marketing expenses paid with digital currencies





9,711



4,239



Fair value gain on digital currencies





-



(57,310 )

Unrealized fair value loss on investments





153,409



-



Share-based payments





5,731,241



735,531



Non-cash interest and other income





17,144



-



Deferred tax recovery





(4,496,689 )

(375,000 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items:













Receivables





2,683,841



212,825



Prepaid expenses and deposits





111,817



100,087



Income tax receivable





(149,759 )

-



Accounts payable





(184,857 )

156,300



Income tax payable





100,501



-



Deferred revenue





46,625



-

Net cash flows used in operating activities





(6,259,861 )

(6,791,469 )













Investing activities













Payment of contingent consideration





(8,638,695 )

-



Payment of net working capital adjustment





(3,801,993 )

-



Purchase of intangibles





(13,469 )

-



Proceeds on sale of investments





842,600



-



Purchase of equipment





(42,081 )

(4,946 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities





(11,653,638 )

(4,946 )













Financing activities













Repayment of lease liability





(148,512 )

(46,533 )

Proceeds from brokered financing





-



35,003,551



Proceeds from warrant/option exercise





72,736



3,208,755



Repurchase of shares





(58,703 )

-



Proceeds from bank indebtedness





8,233,000



-



Repayment of notes and loans payable





-



(543,313 )

Payments to related parties





(427,107 )

(59,112 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities





7,671,414



37,563,348













Effect of foreign exchange





844,228



41,652

Change in cash





(9,397,857 )

30,808,585

Cash, beginning of the period





13,973,867



4,431,139

Cash, end of the period

$

4,576,010



35,239,724

