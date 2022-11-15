Chubb Appoints Steve Driscoll Head of Financial Lines for Global Markets

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Steve Driscoll as Head of Financial Lines for Chubb Global Markets (CGM), the company's London Market wholesale and specialty business including its Lloyd's platform.

In this newly created role, Driscoll will be responsible for all aspects of CGM's Financial Lines business across all sub-classes, including strategy, product and business development, underwriting and service operations, and overall profit and loss performance. His remit includes CGM's practices for professional indemnity, medical malpractice, management liability, financial institutions and cyber.

Driscoll will be based in London and report to Robert Wilson, Chief Underwriting Officer for CGM. The appointment is effective immediately.

In his previous role as Head of Professional Indemnity for CGM, Driscoll led a team which comprised its once separate U.S. and non-U.S. sides after the two groups merged in 2020. Prior to that he was Product Head Professional Lines (non-U.S.) for CGM from 2007.

Robert Wilson said:

"I am delighted that we have been able to promote Steve to this important role within CGM as he is ideally qualified to oversee the continued development of our broader Financial Lines business. Our PI business has benefited hugely from Steve's oustanding leadership over many years and I am looking forward to him achieving the same success in this broader role. This move, in addition to the recent appointment of Alex Jackson as Product Head of Management Liability, completes the restructuring of the Financial Lines team for Global Markets and makes us perfectly placed to best serve our Financial Lines clients and broker partners."

About Chubb



