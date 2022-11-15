WalkMe LTD.: WalkMe Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DAP customers grew to 155 and ARR from DAP customers grew 63% year-over-year



ARR from customers with greater than 500 employees grew 31% year-over-year

Improved operating efficiency for third straight quarter



SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"I'm pleased to see as we continue to transition our business to focus on large organizations with complex business processes that our customers are not pausing their efforts to optimize their organizations," said Dan Adika, CEO of WalkMe. "Our progress with deploying WalkMe at scale is evidenced by our second quarter of greater than 60% growth for our DAP customers while also improving our operational efficiency and confident in our path to free cash flow positive in 2023."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue was $63.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 25% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $56.7 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)* : grew 26% year-over-year to $254 million as of September 30, 2022.

: grew 26% year-over-year to $254 million as of September 30, 2022. Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) : was $351 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 29% year-over-year.

: was $351 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 29% year-over-year. GAAP Operating Loss : was $26.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, or 42% of total revenue, compared to $17.9 million, or 35% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021.

: was $26.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, or 42% of total revenue, compared to $17.9 million, or 35% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Operating Loss*: was $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 or 20% of total revenue.

was $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 or 20% of total revenue. Cash Flow : Net cash used in operations in the third quarter of 2022 was $9.7 million, or 15% of total revenue, compared to $11.3 million used in operations or 22% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021.

: Net cash used in operations in the third quarter of 2022 was $9.7 million, or 15% of total revenue, compared to $11.3 million used in operations or 22% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021. Free Cash Flow *: was negative $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, or 18% of total revenue, compared to negative $12.9 million, or 26% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021.

*: was negative $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, or 18% of total revenue, compared to negative $12.9 million, or 26% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021. Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Deposits were $309.2 million as of September 30, 2022.

"We're pleased to see ARR growth from customers with more than 500 employees grow by 31%, ahead of our total ARR growth while we have worked to drive greater efficiencies within our organization," said Hagit Ynon, Interim CFO of WalkMe. "As a result of increased focus on efficiency, we improved our non-GAAP operating loss margin from 28% in Q2 2022 to 20% in Q3 2022. On this strength and additional efficiencies we can drive, we have greater confidence in our ability to achieve positive free cash flow within 2023."

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

In the third quarter, WalkMe added thirteen net new Enterprise-Wide DAP customers for a total of 155, representing DAP customer count growth of 38% year-over-year. ARR from DAP customers grew 63% year-over-year.

Customers with over $100,000 in ARR grew 22% year-over-year to 511 and customers with over $1 million in ARR grew 30% year-over-year to 35.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, WalkMe updated and enhanced its third-party data sources for identifying customers with 500 or more employees and as a result now captures a greater number of customers in this category in the same period compared to the previous methodology. ARR from customers with 500 or more employees grew 31% year-over-year and represented 89% of total ARR without the new data sources. With the new data sources, ARR from customers with 500 or more employees is now 94% of total ARR.

WalkMe received approval to join the UK government's G-Cloud Digital Marketplace, a centralized hub for the streamlined procurement of cloud-related IT services and technologies by public sector organizations such as central and local governments, non-profit organizations, education, defense, and emergency and health services.

WalkMe expanded its partnership with Deloitte through a strategic alliance with Deloitte Australia and Japan to bring digital adoption best practices to Australian and Japanese enterprises.



Financial Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $62.9 to $64.9 million, representing a growth rate of 18% to 22% year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating loss* of $13.2 to $11.2 million

For the full year 2022, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $243 to $245 million, representing a growth rate of 26% to 27% year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating loss* of $61 to $59 million

*The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release and reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained in the tables below. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Operating Income (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort, because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, predicting forward-looking share-based compensation. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company's future financial results.

Throughout this press release, we provide a number of key performance indicators used by our management and often used by competitors in our industry. These and other key performance indicators are discussed in more detail in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" in this press release.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators:

In addition to our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables and related presentation materials may contain one or more of the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd., Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. and Free Cash Flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangibles. We exclude these items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to our core operating performance during the period, and because we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult. We use Non-GAAP Gross Profit with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP Gross Margin is calculated as a percentage of revenues.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation and amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles. We exclude these items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to our core operating performance during the period, and because we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult. We use Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP Operating Margin is calculated as a percentage of revenues.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. as net income (loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. excluding share-based compensation, amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles and adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest. We exclude these items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to our core operating performance during the period, and because we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult. We use Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. is calculated based on ordinary shares outstanding after accounting for the exchange of our outstanding convertible preferred shares into ordinary shares as though such event had occurred at the beginning of the periods.

Free Cash Flow. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software development costs. We believe that Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors, even if negative, about the amount of cash used in our business. Our Free Cash Flow may vary from period to period and be impacted as we continue to invest for growth in our business.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

ARR. We define ARR as the annualized value of customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms (including contracts for which we are negotiating a renewal). Our calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, or price increases or decreases) that may cause any such contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. In addition, the amount of actual revenue that we recognize over any 12-month period is likely to differ from ARR at the beginning of that period, sometimes significantly. This may occur due to new bookings, cancellations, upgrades, downgrades or other changes in pending renewals, as well as the effects of professional services revenue and acquisitions or divestitures. As a result, ARR should be viewed independently of, and not as a substitute for or forecast of, revenue and deferred revenue. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

Enterprise-Wide DAP Customers: We define Enterprise-Wide DAP Customers as those who have purchased enterprise-wide subscriptions or who have department-wide usage of our Digital Adoption Platform across four or more applications.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our current expectations and views of future events, statements regarding the Company's future financial results and guidance, and expectations regarding our revenue, operating loss and free cash flow. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: our ability to manage our growth effectively, sustain our historical growth rate in the future or achieve or maintain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or adverse macro-economic changes on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the growth and expansion of the markets for our offerings and our ability to adapt and respond effectively to evolving market conditions; our estimates of, and future expectations regarding, our market opportunity; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments and develop or otherwise introduce new products and solutions and enhancements to our existing offerings; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications and to maintain and expand our relationships with third-party technology partners; the effects of increased competition in our target markets and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to attract and retain new customers and to expand within our existing customer base; the success of our sales and marketing operations, including our ability to realize efficiencies and reduce customer acquisition costs; the percentage of our remaining performance obligations that we expect to recognize as revenue; our ability to meet the service-level commitments under our customer agreements and the effects on our business if we are unable to do so; our relationships with, and dependence on, various third-party service providers; our dependence on our management team and other key employees; our ability to maintain and enhance awareness of our brand; our ability to offer high quality customer support; our ability to effectively develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our ability to maintain the sales prices of our offerings and the effects of pricing fluctuations; the sustainability of, and fluctuations in, our gross margin; risks related to our international operations and our ability to expand our international business operations; the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on our results of operations; challenges and risks related to our sales to government entities; our ability to consummate acquisitions at our historical rate and at acceptable prices, to enter into other strategic transactions and relationships, and to manage the risks related to these transactions and arrangements; our ability to protect our proprietary technology, or to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce sufficiently broad intellectual property rights therein; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform, products and solutions; our ability to comply with current and future legislation and governmental regulations to which we are subject or may become subject in the future; changes in applicable tax law, the stability of effective tax rates and adverse outcomes resulting from examination of our income or other tax returns; risks related to political, economic and security conditions in Israel; the effects of unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy or reductions in information technology spending; factors that may affect the future trading prices of our ordinary shares; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

WalkMe Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Subscription $ 56,681 $ 46,088 $ 162,270 $ 126,773 Professional services 6,672 4,501 17,873 13,272 Total revenues 63,353 50,589 180,143 140,045 Cost of revenues Subscription(1)(2) 6,481 5,957 20,052 17,430 Professional services(1) 7,096 5,761 21,383 16,250 Total cost of revenues 13,577 11,718 41,435 33,680 Gross profit 49,776 38,871 138,708 106,365 Operating expenses Research and development(1) 13,909 11,800 45,504 33,776 Sales and marketing(1) 45,801 31,885 130,993 86,425 General and administrative(1)(2) 16,483 13,034 49,501 34,895 Total operating expenses 76,193 56,719 225,998 155,096 Operating loss (26,417 ) (17,848 ) (87,290 ) (48,731 ) Financial income (expense), net 1,241 (184 ) 2,368 (137 ) Loss before income taxes (25,176 ) (18,032 ) (84,922 ) (48,868 ) Income taxes (942 ) (771 ) (2,100 ) (1,973 ) Net loss (26,118 ) (18,803 ) (87,022 ) (50,841 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (18 ) (280 ) (367 ) (901 ) Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (3,010 ) 4,289 (12,642 ) 19,392 Net loss attributable to WalkMe Ltd. $ (23,090 ) $ (22,812 ) $ (74,013 ) $ (69,332 ) Net loss per share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (1.69 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 85,508,974 83,347,949 84,739,275 41,022,927 (1)Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of subscription revenues $ 293 $ 165 $ 832 $ 307 Cost of professional services 782 376 2,054 690 Research and development 1,756 1,120 5,396 2,402 Sales and marketing 5,478 2,264 13,935 4,319 General and administrative 5,505 3,759 15,891 9,583 Total share-based compensation expense $ 13,814 $ 7,684 $ 38,108 $ 17,301 (2)Includes amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles as follows: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues $ 68 $ 67 $ 420 $ 123 General and administrative - - 979 - Total amortization and impairment $ 68 $ 67 $ 1,399 $ 123









WalkMe Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands; unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,900 $ 276,889 Short-term deposits 114,272 65,478 Trade receivables, net 35,023 37,754 Deferred contract acquisition costs 23,809 20,405 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,175 7,954 Total current assets 376,179 408,480 Non-current assets: Deferred contract acquisition costs 36,121 35,969 Other assets 515 987 Property and equipment, net 12,840 10,885 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,089 - Goodwill and Intangible assets, net 1,897 3,296 Total non-current assets 59,462 51,137 Total assets $ 435,641 $ 459,617 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 4,506 $ 6,592 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 45,276 49,310 Deferred revenues 102,937 86,024 Total current liabilities 152,719 141,926 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues 1,594 1,288 Other long-term liabilities 8,902 6,892 Operating lease liabilities 5,012 - Total long-term liabilities 15,508 8,180 Total liabilities 168,227 150,106 Redeemable non-controlling interest 10,564 23,901 Shareholders' equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 671,757 610,193 Other comprehensive income (loss) (3,214 ) 455 Accumulated deficit (411,693 ) (325,038 ) Total shareholders' equity 256,850 285,610 Total Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity $ 435,641 $ 459,617











WalkMe Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands; unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (26,118 ) $ (18,803 ) $ (87,022 ) $ (50,841 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation 13,814 7,684 38,108 17,301 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 2,690 1,230 6,663 3,346 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (392 ) (392 ) Interest on short-term and long-term deposits (498 ) (103 ) (532 ) (263 ) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 5,778 3,133 2,584 (6,478 ) increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets and other non-current assets (568 ) (2,974 ) (709 ) (4,224 ) Increase in deferred contract acquisition costs (630 ) (5,323 ) (3,805 ) (16,554 ) Decrease (increase) in trade payables 277 2,161 (1,787 ) 156 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (3,046 ) 1,904 (11,000 ) 8,113 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (1,925 ) (818 ) 17,873 27,842 Increase in other long-term liabilities 921 655 2,010 1,281 Net cash used in operating activities (9,697 ) (11,254 ) (38,009 ) (20,321 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (635 ) (547 ) (2,673 ) (1,375 ) Investment in short-term deposits (97,000 ) (51,003 ) (140,500 ) (66,003 ) Proceeds from short-term deposits 35,000 - 92,257 37,287 Investment in restricted deposits - - - (1,298 ) Proceeds from restricted deposits - 2,362 295 2,658 Capitalization of software development costs (879 ) (1,101 ) (3,064 ) (2,723 ) Net cash provided by investing activities (63,514 ) (50,289 ) (53,685 ) (31,454 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other issuance costs - (596 ) - 266,289 Proceeds from exercise of options 787 1,092 2,585 2,245 Proceeds from employees share purchase plan 1,489 - 8,223 - Issuance of preferred shares, net - - - 10,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,276 496 10,808 278,534 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (319 ) (105 ) (1,145 ) (544 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (71,254 ) (61,152 ) (82,031 ) 226,215 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of period 266,474 350,262 277,251 62,895 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period $ 195,220 $ 289,110 $ 195,220 $ 289,110









WalkMe Ltd. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 49,776 $ 38,871 $ 138,708 $ 106,365 Plus: Share-based compensation expense 1,075 541 2,886 997 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 68 67 420 123 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 50,919 $ 39,479 $ 142,014 $ 107,485 GAAP gross margin 79 % 77 % 77 % 76 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80 % 78 % 79 % 77 % Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin GAAP operating loss $ (26,417 ) $ (17,848 ) $ (87,290 ) $ (48,731 ) Plus: Share-based compensation expense 13,814 7,684 38,108 17,301 Plus: Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles 68 67 1,399 123 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (12,535 ) $ (10,097 ) $ (47,783 ) $ (31,307 ) GAAP operating margin (42 )% (35 )% (48 )% (35 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (20 )% (20 )% (27 )% (22 )% Reconciliation of net loss GAAP net loss attributable to WalkMe Ltd. $ (23,090 ) $ (22,812 ) $ (74,013 ) $ (69,332 ) Plus: Share-based compensation expense 13,814 7,684 38,108 17,301 Plus: Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles 68 67 1,399 123 Plus: Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (3,010 ) 4,289 (12,642 ) 19,392 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to WalkMe Ltd. $ (12,218 ) $ (10,772 ) $ (47,148 ) $ (32,516 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.42 ) Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 85,508,974 83,347,949 84,739,275 41,022,927 Add: Additional weighted average shares giving effect to exchange of convertible preferred shares at the beginning of the period - - - 36,202,004 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 85,508,974 83,347,949 84,739,275 77,224,931









WalkMe Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands; unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash used in operating activities $ (9,697 ) $ (11,254 ) $ (38,009 ) $ (20,321 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (635 ) (547 ) (2,673 ) (1,375 ) Less: Capitalized software development costs (879 ) (1,101 ) (3,064 ) (2,723 ) Free Cash Flow $ (11,211 ) $ (12,902 ) $ (43,746 ) $ (24,419 )













