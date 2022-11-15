China Index Holdings Limited: China Index Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), ("CIH" or the "Company"), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB97.7 million, a decrease of 39.3% from RMB160.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

were RMB97.7 million, a decrease of 39.3% from RMB160.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Operating income was RMB30.9 million, a decrease of 60.4% from RMB78.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

was RMB30.9 million, a decrease of 60.4% from RMB78.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Net income was RMB27.6 million, a decrease of 62.1% from RMB72.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB97.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 39.3% from RMB160.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the broad macro environment challenges the industry is facing.

Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB51.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 39.8% from RMB85.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

were RMB51.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 39.8% from RMB85.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Revenues from marketplace services were RMB46.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 38.6% from RMB75.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB19.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 28.0% from RMB27.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB47.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 15.0% from RMB55.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB22.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 26.0% from RMB29.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in personnel cost.

were RMB22.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 26.0% from RMB29.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in personnel cost. General and administrative expenses were RMB24.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2.0% from RMB25.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Operating Income

Operating income was RMB30.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 60.4% from RMB78.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB3.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 70.3% from RMB11.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Net Income

Net income was RMB27.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 62.1% from RMB72.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Business Outlook

Due to current unstable market conditions, management believes CIH's 2022 annual revenue is expected to record a double-digit decrease year-over-year. These estimates represent management's current and preliminary views, which are subject to change.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics and promotions services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with a reliable, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "is expected to," "anticipates," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "are likely to," "estimates," "may," "should" and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH's future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH's control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the impact of the Company's business development strategies, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern in the future, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of current and future government policies affecting China's real estate market. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.





CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB"), except for share data)

As of September 30, As of December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 356,841 361,521 Short-term investments 23,576 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 63,860 49,217 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,500 25,531 Amounts due from a related party - current 8,536 - Total current assets 483,313 436,269 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 444 1,424 Right of use assets 38,520 38,892 Other non-current assets 5,620 4,212 Total non-current assets 44,584 44,528 Total assets 527,897 480,797 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 15,728 11,465 Income taxes payable 10,752 25,474 Deferred revenue 170,730 216,188 Amounts due to a related party - 12,300 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 93,969 99,657 Total current liabilities 291,179 365,084 Non-current liabilities: Long-term lease liabilities 34,368 29,570 Other non-current liabilities 80,299 75,288 Total non-current liabilities 114,667 104,858 Total liabilities 405,846 469,942 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A ordinary shares (US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 72,475,630 shares issued as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 66,788,662 and 66,787,537 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 500 500 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 23,636,706 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; each Class B ordinary share is convertible into one Class A ordinary share) 163 163 Treasury shares (39 ) (39 ) Capital deficit (119,138 ) (121,631 ) Retained earnings 207,016 116,454 Accumulated other comprehensive income 32,033 14,043 Total shareholders' equity attributable to China Index Holdings Limited 120,535 9,490 Noncontrolling interests 1,516 1,365 Total shareholders' equity 122,051 10,855 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 527,897 480,797





CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

2021 Revenues 97,669 160,785 Cost of revenues (19,785 ) (27,493 ) Gross profit 77,884 133,292 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (22,157 ) (29,947 ) General and administrative expenses (24,827 ) (25,332 ) Operating income 30,900 78,013 Interest income 2,091 3,006 Investment income (loss) (2,453 ) 2,794 Government grants 363 12 Income before income taxes 30,901 83,825 Income tax expenses (3,266 ) (10,994 ) Net income 27,635 72,831 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 (29 ) Net income attributable to China Index Holdings Limited 27,601 72,860 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes 17,844 (2,119 ) Total comprehensive income 45,479 70,712 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 (29 ) Comprehensive income attributable to China Index Holdings Limited 45,445 70,741 Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: Basic 0.31 0.81 Diluted 0.31 0.81 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding: Basic 90,425,368 90,221,432 Diluted 90,425,368 90,232,243



