JinkoSolar's newest PV module has an efficiency rating of 23.86%. It is based on its TOPCon mono cell tech, which achieved a record efficiency of 26.1% in October, as confirmed by TÜV Rheinland.JinkoSolar has achieved a 23.86% conversion efficiency for a new n-type monocrystalline solar PV module. The panel is based on its TOPCon mono cell technology, which achieved a record efficiency of 26.1% in mid-October. The results, which were confirmed by Germany's TÜV Rheinland, builds on the company's previous record of 23.53%, set in July. "The module adopted JinkoSolar's latest TOPCon cell technology ...

