Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, and its affiliated companies have acquired the widely recognized international certification ISCC PLUS1 for several products as shown below. The certification ensures that biomass, recycled materials, etc., are appropriately managed under the mass-balance method2 in the whole supply chain including manufacturing. With the acquisition of this certification, Asahi Kasei will be able to provide ISCC PLUS certified products.

Company name Product Trade name Asahi Kasei Acrylonitrile (AN)3 Methyl methacrylate (MMA) Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) Delpet and Delpowder Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) Tufdene solution-polymerized SBR Butadiene rubber (BR) Diene and Asadene polybutadiene rubber Polyoxymethylene Tenac polyacetal PP/PE compounds Asaclean molding machine purging compound Asahi Kasei Mitsubishi Chemical Ethylene Corp. Ethylene, propylene, etc. Okayama Butadiene Co., Ltd. Butadiene

The Asahi Kasei Group aims to contribute to a carbon-neutral and sustainable world from the perspective of "Care for Earth" by focusing on initiatives such as the use of biomass raw materials, recycled raw materials, and renewable energy. The company strives to meet the expectations of its customers and society by further advancing the provision of products and services with such sustainable characteristics while deepening collaboration with other companies based on its medium-term management plan for fiscal 2024 focused on the theme "Be a Trailblazer."

1 ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) is an international certification system that offers solutions for the implementation and certification of waste and residue raw materials, non-bio renewables and recycled carbon materials and fuels. ISCC PLUS is a certification system that covers mainly bio-based carbon materials which are produced outside of the EU and supplied globally, and to manage and ensure sustainable raw materials in the supply chain.

2 In the case of a mixture of sustainable raw materials and fossil fuel-derived raw materials in the production process, the portion of sustainable raw material is assigned to certain products based on ISCC PLUS System Documents and its recognized management methods.

3 Following the previous certification by Tongsuh Petrochemical Corp., Ltd., the Mizushima Works acquired ISCC PLUS certification for AN. Press release: Asahi Kasei to produce acrylonitrile using biomass-derived raw material

https://www.asahi-kasei.com/news/2021/e220121.html

