Space-saving, versatile, feature-rich

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, today introduced new models in its range of space-saving, versatile optical switches with the launch of the 65-280 (matrix) and 65-281 (multiplexer) plug-ins for the LXI 65-200 platform. The 65-28x plug-ins feature a range of high-density configurations up to 16x16 (matrix) and 32:1 (multiplexer) for a single plug-in. The new topologies fit well with the LXI platform, as its larger real estate permits up to six plug-ins in a single 2U 65-200 chassis.

The new matrix and MUX devices utilize MEMS technology, employing micro-mechanical mirrors to steer the optical signal, as opposed to optical prism devices. This reduces operation time, extends service life and reduces physical size. The 65-280 plug-ins have five different matrix options 2x2, 4x4, 5x5, 8x8 16x16, while the 65-281 plug-ins are available in 1:1 (SPST), 2:1, 4:1, 8:1, 16:1 32:1 multiplexer variants. Each family can have multiple banks of smaller switch sizes per plug-in, dependent on switch size and interface connector type. To cater to most applications, the products are available with either single-mode (9/125), multi-mode (50/125) or multi-mode (62.5/125) fiber. A choice of connectors FC/APC, FC/PC, SC/PC, LC or ST enables the most suitable interface to be selected for the application.

Steve Edwards, Switching Product Manager at Pickering, comments: "The 65-200 platform provides triggering and scan list sequencing, both of which can be used to increase the efficiency of test systems by allowing predefined test sequences to be loaded onto the unit and executed automatically. Also, as the plug-ins are based on the 65-200 platform, maintenance is simplified since plug-ins are loaded into the front of the chassis allowing removal and replacement without having to remove the chassis from the system cabinet."

Optical switching suits applications in the telecommunications sector, such as signal routing of high-speed signals in a network infrastructure where minimizing signal latency and preventing errors is essential. In addition to the new LXI matrix and multiplexer plug-ins, Pickering has also updated its PXI 4x-850A (SP4T), 4x-852A (SP8T), 4x-855A (SP2T) 4x-860A (2x2 insert/bypass) families to provide PXIe options, and specific versions are also now available with LED switch status indication. Pickering also offers a custom design service providing alternative matrix/multiplexer sizes as required by the application.

Design, Deploy Sustain Your Automated Test System

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005954/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Kimberly Otte

Pickering Interfaces

kim.otte@pickeringtest.com

+1 978-455-0376

www.pickeringtest.com



Or PR Agency:

Nick Foot

BWW Communications

+44-1491-636393

nick.foot@bwwcomms.com