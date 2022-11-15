Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Nicole Maske as a director effective immediately. Ms. Maske replaces Mr. Jim Megann on the board of directors.

Nicole Maske is an experienced Namibian capital markets executive. She co-founded Eos Capital in 2015 and led it as Managing Partner until 2022, building the business from a start-up to Namibia's biggest private equity firm with N$1.1bn (approx. C$85 million) of assets under management across 3 funds. Prior to Eos, Nicole had extensive organizational and operational improvement experience from a broad range of sectors and leading businesses, both private and state-owned, across Africa while at McKinsey and Company, Liberty Life in South Africa and Old Mutual Africa.

Nicole is an MBA graduate from London Business School, holds a Bachelor of Business Science from the University of Cape Town, is a qualified Actuary with the Namibian and South African Actuarial Societies and a certified Financial Risk Manager with the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).

Nicole's current mission is to sustainably develop Namibia by creating jobs and empowering rural communities. Her focus is on bringing new large-scale, employment-creating projects to fruition through conceptualising new projects, supporting developers with their projects and fundraising for projects.

Nicole commented, "I am excited to join Antler Gold as the first Namibian director. I believe Antler Gold will deliver great value to its shareholders and Namibia and I look forward to being part of its journey."

"We are pleased to welcome Nicole to the board of Antler Gold," commented Christopher Drysdale, CEO. "Nicole has a proven track record in managing multi-million dollar businesses in a highly regulated environment with an emphasis on strong corporate governance. Her expertise, strategic insight and broad experience will strengthen our board in fulfilling its responsibilities to our stakeholders and supporting our management team, as we pursue the opportunities ahead. We look forward to her sharing her expertise with the company. I also want to thank Mr. Megann for his service as a director. Mr. Megann served on the board from the inception of the Company and we all wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

