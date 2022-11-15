VertiGIS, a global market leader and provider of innovative spatial asset management solutions for utilities, telecommunications, government, and infrastructure organizations is entering its next phase of growth and expansion.

VertiGIS is backed by global, technology-focused investment firm Battery Ventures, who saw an opportunity to bring together a distributed ecosystem of leading geographic information systems (GIS) and spatial technology companies under the brand in 2017. VertiGIS has since acquired 10 businesses in North America and Europe and shows no signs of slowing down; in fact, the company intends to grow both organically and through acquisition over the coming years to expand VertiGIS's offerings into their target industries around the world.

Leading the charge for this new phase of rapid growth is London-based Andy Berry, who was recently appointed as VertiGIS's CEO. Berry has an extensive background in growing global technology companies with executive roles at ZephyrTel, Pitney Bowes, and LogFire. In his most recent role as Executive Vice President (International, Compass Business Unit) at Infor he was responsible for USD $300 million of revenue across seven independent business units with over 100 products that served 20,000 customers in EMEA and Asia.

"It's impressive to see how VertiGIS has come together and evolved over the past five years," said Berry. "This next stage of our growth is all about innovation. While our customers can certainly rely upon us to continue supporting them with our trusted, in-market solutions, they can also expect to see us apply our decades of industry experience and research into cutting-edge technology as we continue to invest in configurable, cloud-ready software that solves their real-world challenges."

Morad Elhafed, a Battery general partner and VertiGIS board member, noted: "We are thrilled to welcome Andy to the team to further VertiGIS's mission, which has never been more important given recent geopolitical events impacting governments across Europe, a key VertiGIS customer segment. More broadly, we're excited to support the company's organic and inorganic growth strategies across all segments and geographies going forward."

VertiGIS currently employs over 500 employees in nine countries and serves over 5,000 customers ranging in size from small businesses and municipalities to global enterprises and major cities around the world. Their proven, configurable solutions address challenges commonly faced by utilities, telecommunications, government, and infrastructure organizations, with use cases such as:

Network management (planning, documentation, simulation, analytics);

Citizen engagement;

Land management and urban planning;

Waste management;

Facilities and asset management (critical infrastructure, large building operations, commercial spaces, manufacturing plants); and

Transportation (roads, rail, airports, seaports).

VertiGIS solutions are powered by the flexible, purposeful capabilities (e.g., web and mobile viewers, reporting and printing designers, fine-grained security tools, intelligent workflows to digitize processes) found in their VertiGIS Studio suite, which can also be licensed separately to help customers extend, enhance, or create their own spatial applications quicker with configuration instead of writing costly custom code.

About VertiGIS:

VertiGIS is a leading spatial asset management and geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer. Its focus is the development of software solutions and services that help utilities, government, telecommunications, and infrastructure professionals connect their business processes to location technology. The VertiGIS product portfolio is used by over 5,000 customers and millions of end-users around the world and is designed to enhance the capabilities of leading mapping software, most notably Esri's ArcGIS. Further information at www.vertigis.com.

About Battery Ventures:

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London, Israel and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

