WALLIX positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Privileged Access Management (PAM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform vendors.

WALLIX, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named WALLIX as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM analysis of the global Privileged Access Management (PAM) market.





The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Hardik Jain, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "WALLIX helps organizations secure privileged accounts, protect from cyber threat & data breaches and meet the regulated compliance with its robust WALLIX PAM4ALL solution. WALLIX PAM4ALL offers comprehensive access management capabilities for privileged users through session manager, access manager, password manager, Password Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM), and AAPM (Application-to-Application Password Manager). Additionally, WALLIX offers the RAWTCP feature that allows transferring of specific protocols, such as industrial protocol, while registering the activity for analysis to gain more insights." "WALLIX is capable of catering to the diverse customer needs across industry verticals with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, cloud-native platform, and product suite with high scalability. The company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Privileged Access Management (PAM), 2022," adds Hardik.

Quote by WALLIX:

"We are thrilled to announce that WALLIX has been named a Leader in yet another industry-leading analyst report. We believe our positioning reflects our role as a trusted global partner for IT and OT security leaders.Our unique approach combines best-in-class software solutions with comprehensive capabilities designed for specific customer needs and an unparalleled customer experience."Edwige Brossard, CMO

Quadrant Knowledge Solution defines Privileged Access Management (PAM) as a solution that minimizes security risks and enables organizations to protect, control, manage, automate, and monitor privileged access and accounts like Local administrative accounts, domain administrative accounts, break glass accounts, service accounts, active directory accounts, and application accounts to avoid security breaches. PAM solution enables organizations to minimize risks that are related to cyberattacks outside of the network perimeter, malicious insider threats, and third-party access.

Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud and hybrid infrastructure to effectively manage and access information or data from devices or locations in less time. With cloud and hybrid infrastructure, organizations were able to minimize the IT cost, increase the ROI, simplify the IT infrastructure, and effectively manage IT resources. However, by adopting cloud and hybrid infrastructure, organizations are now facing challenges like increasing attack surface, cybersecurity vulnerabilities and managing and monitoring privileged data. Additionally, organizations and IT teams are facing issues while coping with identities and resources across cloud and hybrid environments, as cybercriminals are now leveraging advanced technologies to easily access and damage privileged data and user credentials in any organizational IT system. Therefore, organizations have started adopting cloud-native PAM solutions to mitigate and prevent advanced attacks. With the PAM solutions, organizations can provide improve protection and govern security risks, track the movement of data and workloads, protect data sharing between public and private cloud, and manage privileged access across traditional, virtual, and cloud environments.

For more information about WALLIX visit here

SPARK Matrix: Privileged Access Management (PAM), 2022

Privilege Access Management

About WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in digital Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX's technologies enable companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. They guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. They also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX has a strong distribution network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 2000 organizations in securing their digital transformation.

OT Security is a WALLIX brand dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

