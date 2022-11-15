Identified as an Outperformer and a Leader by GigaOm

FusionLayer Inc. today announced that GigaOm has named FusionLayer as an Outperformer and a Leader in their latest GigaOm Radar for DDI (2022) evaluation guide for technology decision-makers. FusionLayer was named Leader in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant, leaving the competition in its wake.

As the DDI market continues to evolve, GigaOm expects some of the smaller vendors to increase their market share going forward:

"We expect the overlay model that FusionLayer uses to dominate the DDI market for the foreseeable future. However, there will also be room for innovation, especially in the DDIaaS space catering to distributed enterprises and SMB markets," said Ivan McPhee, Senior Industry Analyst at GigaOm.

As the enterprise and the service provider customer have traditionally had somewhat different requirements for DDI solutions, GigaOm also investigated how different DDI solutions fit different customer use cases. When looking at the service provider and telecom verticals, GigaOm singled out FusionLayer for its exceptional focus and execution in this part of the DDI Market:

"Considering FusionLayer's continued investment in the SD-IPAM and the Network Source of Truth space, we were pleased to see GigaOm validate our positioning," said Juha Holkkola, Chief Executive at FusionLayer. "The future of the Internet will happen at the cloud edges that run technologies like 5G vRAN and artificial intelligence to power the Metaverse. FusionLayer's patented technologies have already been deployed as containerized network functions in the edge infrastructure. Right now, we see the market building up momentum as we head into 2023," he added.

FusionLayer has now published a complementary online copy of the GigaOm Radar for DDI (2022) report. To learn more about the DDI market dynamics and to access the report for free, visit FusionLayer's website at www.fusionlayer.com.

About FusionLayer

Managing complex corporate and telecom networks is a challenge where the cost of failure is enormous. FusionLayer collates all network information into a single Network Source of Truth, accessed securely by engineers and automation to eliminate the chance of network downtime. On-premises, at the edge, and in the public cloud.

