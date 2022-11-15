Dansk Solenergi, a Danish building-integrated PV specialist, has launched a round, 95 W solar module that works as a PV signboard. Its 35 solar cells, which remain hidden behind an image of Earth, have an efficiency of 18.5%.Danish startup Dansk Solenergi has developed what it claims is the world's first PV signboard. The round, 95 W solar module has an efficiency of 18.5%. It features 35 cells from Singapore-based solar manufacturer Maxeon. The panel is based on a colorful cell technology that the manufacturer has dubbed "Color, Form, Reflection (CRF)." It claims the panel can be applied to ...

