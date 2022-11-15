The "France Source Tourism Insight Report including International Departures, Domestic Trips, Key Destinations, Trends, Tourist Profiles, Analysis of Consumer Survey Responses, Spend Analysis, Risks and Future Opportunities, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a thorough insight into the France's domestic and outbound tourism market

The report looks at the profiles of French tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the French outbound travel market.

Key Highlights

Recommendations from friends and family are the primary factor driving where French travelers decide to go on holiday with 39% of French respondents reported this as being an influencing factor. Defying global travel trends, affordability and accessibility are not the primary factors influencing destinations for French travelers, according to the publisher's Q3 2021 Consumer Survey.

56% of French tourists typically take a sun and beach holiday, according to the publisher's Q3 2021 Consumer Survey. This is aligned with the global average of 57%.

In 2021, Europe attracted 95.6% of outbound tourists from France, representing 14 million trips, as travelers favored short-haul destinations amid ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

In 2021, total expenditure per outbound tourist from France was $2,025.5 making France the ninth most valuable outbound source market. By 2025, this figure is expected to increase to $2,098.2.

The publisher's Q4 2021 Consumer Survey reveals that 22% of French respondents used an online travel agent (OTA) the last time they booked a holiday, the most popular option.

This report examines the impact of COVID-19 and inflation on French outbound and domestic tourism.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Country Snapshot: 2021

At a Glance: France's Tourism Market in 2021

Risk Analysis

Main Findings

France's Tourist Profile

What types of holidays do French travelers take?

Insight into French travelers

How has COIVD-19 affected French travelers' appetite for travel?

France's COVID-19 Economic Recovery

Domestic Tourism

Domestic Flows

Domestic Spending

Domestic Destinations

Outbound Tourism

International Flows

International Spending

Main and Developing Destination Markets

Where did French tourists travel to in 2021?

Main Destination Markets

Developing Destination Markets

Outlook

Opportunities

Challenges

