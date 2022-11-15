The company was rated highest among providers for market impact and recognized for its vision, strategy, and scope of services

Magnit (formerly PRO Unlimited), an integrated workforce management (IWM) platform provider, was named the "Market Impact Leader" in Everest Group's annual Contingent Workforce Management (CWM)/Managed Service Provider (MSP) PEAK Matrix. Everest Group's 2022 CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix evaluated the performance of 24 service providers, offering insights to help enterprises make critical decisions about their market partners.

"In today's market, companies need a strategic partner that understands the complexities of managing extended workforce programs and keeping up with organizational and market demands," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of Magnit. "We work hard to be that partner for companies across industries, including numerous members of the Global 2000. Our continued recognition as an Everest Group CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix Leader is a testament to that work, our proven expertise, and the world-class data, talent intelligence, and modern software we offer."

In addition to being named among the report's leading providers, Magnit earned a "Star Performer" status in recognition of its progress over the past year. This is the second consecutive year in which the company has received this honor. Magnit rated highest among all providers for market impact, which speaks to the company's significant market adoption, diverse portfolio, and exceptional value to clients as reflected in customer feedback.

"Magnit rapidly bolstered its contingent workforce offerings through both organic and inorganic investments and strengthened its positioning as a one-stop solution provider for clients' contingent workforce needs," said Krishna Charan, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its investments in technology, enhanced market intelligence, analytics offerings, and expansion in the direct sourcing space have all contributed to its positioning as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix 2022."

The company also ranked as a top performer in vision and capability, Everest Group's other key metric for the PEAK Matrix. This category is intended to measure a company's ability to deliver services to clients. The metric considers a provider's vision and strategy; scope of services; innovation and investments; and delivery footprint. Magnit's impressive performance in this regard reflects the company's ongoing commitment to growth and improvement within the market.

Read the full report.

