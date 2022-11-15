Leading wine category experts join forces to offer a turnkey solution for companies wanting to quickly enter the booming non-alcoholic wine segment.

Santa Rosa, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Beverage industry leaders BevZero and Summerland Wine Brands announced a strategic partnership to bring non-alcoholic wines to market. BevZero's expertise in NA wine development and dealcoholization technology in collaboration with Summerland's winemaker craftsmanship, custom label design and production capabilities, and extensive industry relationships combine to produce high-quality private label NA wines to fulfill the growing demand in the market.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9216/144097_7dc56901a4e3990d_001full.jpg

The global non-alcoholic wine segment has been experiencing significant growth of over 20% YOY primarily driven by increased interest in health and wellness products that support mindful, consumption-conscious lifestyles while affording guilt-free indulgence. This partnership provides a comprehensive solution for customers to be at the forefront of this burgeoning category, offering incremental revenue and growth potential without the upfront time or capital investment.

The initial NA custom label program includes four varietals: Chardonnay, Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a Red Blend. The NA wines are created from premium, traditionally fermented California wines utilizing BevZero's state-of-the-art technologies that gently remove the alcohol while preserving its essence. Summerland's Winemakers then craft the perfect blend to retain depth of flavor and complexity to achieve an ideal balance of aroma and palate.

"We're excited to partner with NA industry leader BevZero to bring these exceptional NA wines to market," said Ryan Nathan, CEO of Summerland. "BevZero's experience and technology in combination with Summerland's winemaking and operations expertise allow us to offer quality, customized products that deliver on our brand promise to our customers."

BevZero's CEO Jerome Eckert-Nathan says, "With the rapid growth of the non-alcoholic wine segment, we now can support brands wanting to quickly bring a NA wine to market."

BevZero and Summerland are positioning themselves for the category's future needs and will continue to evolve alongside the segment to provide their customers best-in-class services. For more information about white label services, contact Kayla Winter at kayla@bevzero.com.

About BevZero

Over the last 30 years, BevZero has established itself as a global leader in beverage services, equipment, and innovative solutions, offering its expertise, products, services, proprietary dealcoholization processes, and equipment to companies worldwide. BevZero has facilities in Santa Rosa California, Villatobas Spain, and Wellington South Africa.

For low-and-no alcohol beers, wines, and ciders, BevZero provides beverage development and production solutions including product formulation, supply chain management, exclusive access to advanced equipment, white label and private label products to service a wide range of global clients.

Employing a team of dedicated winemakers, brewers, engineers, and scientists, BevZero is able to serve as a one-stop-shop for beverage brands of all sizes to take a product from brainstorm to bottle, producing the highest quality low and non-alcoholic beverages.

For more information, visit the updated BevZero website and social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn).

About Summerland Wine Brands

Located in California's thriving Central Coast, Summerland is a leading producer of California, Central Coast, and Santa Barbara County custom wine programs. Our grower and producer network is built on a foundation of long-term, respectful, and collaborative relationships providing access to the best vineyards and wine supply throughout California.

Summerland is a vertically integrated wine production, branding, and sales organization with a state-of-the-art winemaking and bottling facility and an established distributor network in all 50 states.

We provide a full range of varietals, taste profiles, and tiered price points with flexible MOQs to accommodate every size of business and opportunity without sacrificing quality.

In addition to offering exceptional personalized customer service, we take great pride in the quality of our wines, many achieving industry recognition with 90+ point scores, which can be enjoyed at our Tasting Room in Summerland, CA.

Learn more at http://www.summerlandwinebrands.com

Media Contacts

BevZero

Jim Baudino

pr@sandslane.com

310-709-5404

Summerland Wine Brands

Rona Goldman

rgoldman@summerlandwb.com

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144097