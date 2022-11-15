Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Paris-based sports analysis platform Data Sport unveils its new prediction algorithm for the sports betting industry. Data Sport developed this proprietary tool by using innovative modern technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. By collecting and analyzing a huge volume of sports data consistently, Data Sport ensures that players in the sports betting industry are provided with genuine information to make reliable and accurate predictions. The platform proposes the best available sports news, team rankings, goal replays and detailed statistics on different sports in order to assist sports bettors across the globe.

Data Sport has been focusing on football (soccer), American football, tennis by providing detailed statistics and exclusive data on each game. The platform is all set to make more sports categories including basketball and ice hockey available as part of its expansion plan into the United States. The platform's software analyzes every aspect of the game and provides the user with accurate information and logical advice. For example, in the case of football, the number of goals, interceptions, shots on targets, successful passes, corner kicks etc are thoroughly analyzed. These analyses enable bettors to make logical predictions by reducing dependency on the luck factor.

Through its database and AI-based analysis, Data Sports seeks to enhance the prediction rates for its clients. It also intends to assist them in earning a decent and consistent additional income through sports betting. The algorithm developed by the data engineers at the platform has been designed as a simple and intuitive solution to analyze matches every day.

"Data Sport has been tested over a series of 10,000 football matches. Its exact prediction rate is 78%. Our AI aims to offer safe and secure coasts to ensure a good return on investment in the medium term. Data Sport will not make anyone rich. Our goal is that a regular player using our solution can earn an additional salary of between 300 and 400 euros per month. Winning money in sports betting is almost impossible, studies show that only 2% of bettors manage to do so. Bookmakers offer very low odds using their own algorithm, which are not profitable for bettors. Using a technology like Data-Sport is almost mandatory for those who want to have positive results in the long run", says the CEO of Data Sport, Benjamin Bouaziz.

The decision to include basketball and ice hockey in the algorithm was an obvious one. These are sports where data plays a key role in determining the performance of players and a team. A human can analyze some of it, but not all of it. Moreover, it is very difficult to do this work in the long term. Data-Sport allows to collect and process all these data to get a prognosis.

Data Sport is headquartered in Paris, France and was founded by Benjamin Bouaziz in 2020. The platform seeks to associate artificial intelligence and machine learning with sports predictions to minimize the luck factor in the sports betting industry.

Media contact:

Name: Benjamin Bouaziz

Email: hello@data-sport.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144323