Dienstag, 15.11.2022
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
15.11.2022 | 15:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sampo Oy on Nasdaq Stockholm (168/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Sampo Oy, company registration number
0142213-3, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Sampo Oy's shares
are today listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and will list Swedish Depository Receipts
on Nasdaq Stockholm. The first day of trading is expected to be November 22,
2022. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 533,261,531 shares of which
533,061,351 A-shares and 200,000 B-shares. 

Short Name:    SAMPO SDB        
------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:    SE0018768707      
------------------------------------------
Order book id:  275003         
------------------------------------------
Clearing:     CCP Cleared       
------------------------------------------
Segment:     Large cap        
------------------------------------------
Market segment:  STO Equities CCP/182  
------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------
MIC:       XSTO          
------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials 
---------------------------------
Supersector code: 3030 Insurance
---------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
