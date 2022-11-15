Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sampo Oy on Nasdaq Stockholm (168/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Sampo Oy, company registration number 0142213-3, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Sampo Oy's shares are today listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and will list Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm. The first day of trading is expected to be November 22, 2022. As per today's date the company has a total of 533,261,531 shares of which 533,061,351 A-shares and 200,000 B-shares. Short Name: SAMPO SDB ------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0018768707 ------------------------------------------ Order book id: 275003 ------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------ Segment: Large cap ------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------ ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials --------------------------------- Supersector code: 3030 Insurance --------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.