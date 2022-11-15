Audit Affirms Camunda's Adherence to Highest Levels of Security and Availability

Process orchestration company Camunda today announced it has completed its System Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit as part of a rigorous, independent assessment of its internal security controls. Camunda's SOC 2 Type 1 audit provides transparency into the company's information security, privacy, and compliance practices.

"The advantages of utilizing external cloud service providers often come with increases in operational, legal, and reputational risks to the businesses consuming those services. These increased risks can only be mitigated by building trust and confidence in the operations of your cloud service providers," said Scott Foote, managing director of the Phenomenati Group. "Such trust is best placed in those organizations that have been independently and annually verified as meeting SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria."

Conducted by Tevora, a specialized management consultancy focused on cybersecurity, risk, and compliance services, this SOC 2 audit affirms that Camunda's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous Trust Service Criteria for Security and Availability as developed by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

"Ensuring data security and availability is an imperative for every organization that relies on cloud-based services," said Daniel Meyer, Camunda chief technology officer. "Our customers carry this responsibility every single day, and it's important that the vendors they choose to process their data in the cloud approach that responsibility in the same way."

To learn more, visit the Camunda Trust Center at camunda.com/trust-center.

About Camunda

Camunda is the leader in process orchestration software. Our software helps orchestrate complex business processes that span people, systems, and devices. With Camunda, business users collaborate with developers to model and automate end-to-end processes using BPMN-powered flowcharts that run with the speed, scale, and resiliency required to compete in today's digital-first world. Hundreds of enterprises such as Allianz, ING, and Vodafone design, automate, and improve mission-critical business processes with Camunda to drive digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com.

