Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSX: GGA) (OTC Pink: GGAZF) (BMV SIX: GGAN.MX) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") announces that its Chief Executive Officer John McClintock has resigned effective November 14, 2022, in order to pursue other opportunities. At this time Anthony Balic, the Company's CFO and Director, will become Interim CEO as the Company assesses the vacancy in the position.

The Company would like to thank Mr. McClintock for his service and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration Company with a significant upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico, including an interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San José de Gracia located in the State of Sinaloa. In addition, the Company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico. Goldgroup's mission is to increase gold production, mineral resources, profitability and cash flow, with a view to building a leading gold producer.

For further information on Goldgroup, please visit www.goldgroupmining.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Investor Relations

Toll Free: 1-877-655-ozAu (6928)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144330