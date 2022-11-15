Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for the final 6 holes of a nine (9) hole diamond drill program (See News Release February 7, 2022) on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Drilling primarily focused on the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) with two peripheral targets also tested (See Fig. 1, Ogden DDH Planmap). Drilling at TOG targeted the potential of flat lying quartz bearing/siliceous secondary structures as well as strongly altered conglomerates and felsites. The altered conglomerates and felsites host pyrite +/- arsenopyrite and local free gold mineralization within the lowermost portion of the currently identified TOG fold structure. High-grade gold mineralization within TOG has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis, which has a shallow plunge to the east.

Highlights of the drilling include:

TOG-22-74A returned a downhole intercept (351.40 - 366.06m) of 3.66 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 14.66 meters (m) including 4.30m (361.76 - 366.06m) of 5.13 g/t Au, visible gold was noted in this intercept. This hole (See attached Schematic Cross Section 1200W Fig. 2) was drilled below hole TOG-21-65A which returned a downhole intercept of 9.20 g/t Au over 4.47m (See News release January 27, 2022) to better define our understanding of potential shallow dipping gold mineralization associated with interpreted secondary cross cutting mineralized structures. Strong albitization with associated silicification and local fuchsite are within an altered conglomerate. Mineralization consists of finely disseminated pyrite (1-6%) with associated arsenopyrite (0.5 - 2%). Local white quartz carbonate veinlets with associated pyrite is also present. Several clusters of visible gold are present along quartz-carbonate vein boundaries with associated pyrite mineralization.

TOG-22-70 returned a downhole intercept (357.44 - 360.88m) of 1.96 g/t Au over 3.44m. A second zone of high-grade gold mineralization was cut, returning a downhole intercept of 0.73m (405.48 - 406.21m) of 12.7 g/t Au. This hole (See attached Schematic Cross Section 1200W Fig. 2) was drilled to further define mineralization above hole TOG-21-65A. Upper mineralization occurred at the contact between altered felsite and conglomerate with associated pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization. Significant quartz veining is present locally. The second zone returning 12.7 g/t Au over 0.73m is hosted within a silicified intermediate dike with associated pyrite (4-5%) mineralization.

OG22-046 returned a downhole intercept (142.24 - 150.00m) of 0.35 g/t Au over 7.76 m. This hole was drilled to test an SGH soil anomaly east of Thomas Ogden. Altered conglomerate and felsite were intersected with associated pyrite and arsenopyrite. With the presence of strong alteration and stratigraphy similar to that of TOG and associated anomalous gold values, management is highly encouraged with the potential of prospective stratigraphy east of TOG.

Holes OG22-047A, 048 and 049 were drilled west of Thomas Ogden (See Fig 1. Ogden DDH Planmap).

Table of results:

Drill Hole Meters From Meters To Total Meters Gold (Grams per Ton) Visible Gold TOG-22-70 357.44 360.88 3.44 1.96 and 405.48 406.21 0.73 12.70 TOG-22-74A 351.40 366.06 14.66 3.66 yes including 361.76 366.06 4.30 5.13 yes OG22-046 142.24 150.00 7.76 0.35 OG22-047A NSA OG22-048 NSA OG22-049 NSA

Drill intercepts are core lengths and true width will be approximately 70 to 80% of drill intercept length.

All data is currently being compiled in preparation for the next drill program.

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

Michael MacIsaac, P. Geo and VP Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont, including the past producing Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont, under which Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

