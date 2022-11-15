Single-Use Bioprocessing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 15.1 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 18.02% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The key drivers for the expansion of the Single-Use Bioprocessing Market are increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, high energy efficiency, low tide usage, and less floor space requirement, very low risk of product cross-contamination.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Single-Use Bioprocessing Market" By Product (Containers, Media bags), By Workflow (Upstream, Fermentation, Downstream), By End Use (Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer, Academic & Clinical Research Institutes), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.







As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market size was valued at USD 11.05 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.02% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Overview

Single-use media bags and containers are used in a variety of bioprocessing techniques. Furthermore, single-use containers are frequently used in the biopharmaceutical and biomanufacturing industries for critical liquid handling applications. Because monoclonal antibodies (mAb) are manufactured using single-use bioprocessing technologies, this industry dominates the global single-use bioprocessing market. Because of the benefits provided by single-use technology (SUT), such as a significant reduction in capital cost and facility building time, the use of disposables has increased dramatically in the bioprocessing sector. As a result, the market for single-use bioprocessing has grown by double digits.

Many end-users see single-use systems (SUS) as an economically viable strategy for achieving maximum productivity and process efficiency. As a result, SUS equipment is widely used throughout the biomanufacturing process, but especially in the production of pre-commercial biopharmaceuticals. As a result, opportunities for industry product providers have arisen. The increasing number of suppliers offering durable disposables for the commercial synthesis of biopharmaceuticals is one of the key trends influencing the market for single-use bioprocessing. The pharmaceutical industry's growing demand for single-use bioprocessing heavily influences the market for single-use bioprocessing. Because single-use bioprocessing systems can improve process efficiency while also lowering the costs of sterilising, cleaning, and maintaining steel bioreactors, the majority of biopharmaceutical companies are gradually implementing this technology.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Sartorius, Corning Incorporated, Pall Corporation, General Electric, Eppendorf, Rentschler Biopharma, Lonza, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., JM BioConnect, etc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market On the basis of Product, Workflow, End Use, and Geography.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market, By Product

Containers



Media bags

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market, By Workflow

Upstream



Fermentation



Downstream

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market, By End Use

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer



Academic & Clinical Research Institutes



Others

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

