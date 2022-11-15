Exhibit Hall for Newly Launched ASSEMBLY Show South is 95% Sold Out Featuring Leading Vendors Offering the Latest Technology for Assembly Lines

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / BNP Media, publishers of ASSEMBLY Magazine and producers of The ASSEMBLY Show South are pleased to announce that the exhibit hall of the newly launched event, scheduled for April 4-6 in Nashville, TN is 95% sold out, with only twelve booths remaining. The exhibit hall will feature 140 leading vendors including Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Desoutter Industrial Tools and Bosch Rexroth; and Bronze Sponsor Schmidt Technology, Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America. These companies will feature emerging trends and technologies related to assembly equipment and products including solutions for autonomous & electric mobility, robotics, automated assembly, fastening tools, pressing & riveting, and Industry 4.0. For access to the floor plan, click here.

"Each week ASSEMBLY Magazine reports on new assembly plants being built in the Southeast including recent headlines about Panasonic in Kansas, Airbus in Alabama, BMW in South Carolina and VW in Tennessee. It is no surprise that our customers, companies providing the latest products and services for the assembly plant, would want to be at an event serving this market," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher of ASSEMBLY Magazine. "We are so pleased that our exhibit hall is almost sold out four months prior to the event. We worked closely with our charter exhibitors who encouraged us to launch this event and bring the energy and success of our main event, The ASSEMBLY Show, to the Southeast. We invite all manufacturing professionals in and around the Nashville area to join us in April to find the answers to their assembly challenges."

Assembly professionals from top companies will be gathering to evaluate the latest equipment, technology, and process improvement strategies.The keynote, Rethinking the Supply Chain will be presented by Schneider Electric's Kenneth Engel. This topic is especially fitting as global factors continue to drive the domestic reshoring trend, which in turn is driving investment in the U.S. South.The conference program will offer workshops and other education opportunities with presentations by subject matter experts on the most important topics facing assembly professionals. Attendees will also connect face-to-face with like-minded peers in vibrant downtown Nashville, TN, learn from business thought leaders in a Learning Theater on the show floor, and participate in dynamic networking functions.

Registration is now open for The ASSEMBLY Show South taking place Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6, 2023 with pre-conference workshops scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at the Music City Center, Nashville, TN. Buyers and users of assembly equipment, products and services for manufacturing plants can register to attend the event for free if they register before February 28, 2023.

To join the dozens of companies that have already committed to exhibit, click here. When the trade show floor sells out, companies offering solutions for assembly lines are invited to join the waiting list for the event, which is focused exclusively on assembly technology.

The ASSEMBLY Show South taking place on April 4-6, 2023 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN and The ASSEMBLY Show taking place on October 24-26, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL are sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Contact

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Assembly Show South

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/725589/Exhibit-Hall-for-Newly-Launched-ASSEMBLY-Show-South-is-95-Sold-Out-Featuring-Leading-Vendors-Offering-the-Latest-Technology-for-Assembly-Lines