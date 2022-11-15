Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863186 ISIN: US0079031078 Ticker-Symbol: AMD 
Tradegate
15.11.22
16:10 Uhr
75,26 Euro
+4,07
+5,72 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,3375,4416:12
75,2975,3916:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMD
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC75,26+5,72 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.