New 2-GPU pedestal design, high-density with front I/O and all-flash storage servers maximize performance and energy efficiency for the data center

TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, brings the latest HPC, cloud and storage platforms powered by AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors for the next generation server architecture and energy efficiency at SC22, Booth #2000 in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas through November 17th.

"Facing the post-COVID economy world, data centers are required to build on more environmentally friendly, secure and flexible features to respond to the growing of teleworking, video streaming, IoT and 5G," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure BU. "TYAN's new server platforms, powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYCprocessors, efficiently enable data centers by doing more tasks with the same number of servers."

"4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are the world's highest performance server CPUs that deliver leadership energy efficiency as well as low total cost of ownership across workloads and industries. By adopting 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, enterprises can optimize their data center footprint to do more with less, accelerating their core business while helping address their sustainability goals," said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD.

Optimized for the most demanding workloads in today's HPC data centers

Leveraging 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors' support for high performance DDR5 memory and fast PCIe Gen 5 I/O, TYAN's HPC platforms enable the high performance demands of today's AI and machine learning applications. The Tomcat HX S8050 server motherboard provides eight DDR5 DIMM slots, five PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, four MCIO connectors, two NVMe M.2 slots, two 10GbE and two GbE onboard Ethernet ports in CEB (12" x 10.5") form factor.

The Transport HX FT65T-B8050 is a rack-convertible pedestal server platform featuring a single AMD EYPC 9004 Series processor, eight DDR5 DIMM slots, eight 3.5" SATA and two 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays. The FT65T-B8050 supports up to two double-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 professional GPUs along with two additional high-speed networking adapters for parallel clustered workloads.

Data cache and high-density with front I/O servers to power the cloud

TYAN's cloud platforms benefit from the innovations of AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors and are designed for cloud and data analytics applications that help move data faster. The Transport CX GC68A-B8056 is a cost-optimized single-socket server platform featuring 24 DDR5 DIMM slots, a pair of PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slots, one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot and two 10GbE onboard Ethernet ports in 1U configuration. The GC68A-B8056 accommodates twelve 2.5" tool-less drive bays supporting NVMe U.2 devices for applications which require outstanding compute cores as well as high performance storage I/Os.

The Transport CX TD76-B8058 is a 2U multi-node server platform with four front-service nodes. Each node supports one AMD EPYC 9004 Series processor, 16 DDR5 DIMM slots, four hot-swap E1.S drive bays, two internal NVMe M.2 slots, one standard PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion, and one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot. The platform is suited for high-density data center deployment, front-end web servers, and variety of scale-out applications with large numbers of nodes.

Hybrid and all-flash storage server to maximize application performance

TYAN's storage platforms are designed to deliver massive data I/O between memory and storage devices for cloud applications. TYAN's Transport SX TS70-B8056 and Transport SX TS70A-B8056 are 2U single-socket storage servers with support for 24 DDR5 DIMM slots, three PCIe 5.0 and one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slots. The TS70-B8056 accommodates twelve front 3.5" drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 support, and two rear 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays for boot drive deployment; the TS70A-B8056 offers 26 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays for high IOPs requirement in high-performance data streaming applications.

