Advanced Clinical, a privately-held clinical research services organization committed to providing a better clinical experience across the drug development journey, is pleased to announce a refreshed brand and new website.

After nearly two years of market research and careful analysis, the company's new website (http://www.advancedclinical.com) has been designed to provide current and prospective clients, as well as external partners, with an optimized user experience and stronger articulation of Advanced Clinical's differentiated brand positioning to create a "Better Clinical Experience" for mid-market biopharma and partners across the globe.

The new website shares enhanced information about the company's one-of-a-kind, organically built and integrated full-service approach spanning CRO, FSP and Strategic Resourcing.

"As we increase our global expansion, we must continually evolve our brand to better reflect our rapid growth, attract new staff to our growing organization, and differentiate the company from our competitors," said Julie Ross, President and CEO of Advanced Clinical.

Through client interviews, Advanced Clinical has identified four characteristics that set the company apart from similar peers in the industry, allowing the company to "Deliver What Others Only Promise" to its mid-market constituents, including: Foresight, Character, Resilience, and Innovation. For more information about these attributes please visit: https://www.advancedclinical.com/about/our-culture/.

"With continued consolidation within mid-market organizations, one of our strongest differentiators is our commitment to our employees and our employees' commitment to their roles in supporting the development of new therapies and delivering what others only promise," said Jason Casarella, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Marketing. "Our goal was to not only highlight our evolution as a company over the last eight years, but to ensure that our unique culture, strong record of performance, and our exceptional employees are central to delivering a Better Clinical Experience. This unwavering passion is what brings our brand to this new and elevated position as affirmed by our clients and these attributes informed its creation from the very beginning."

About Advanced Clinical

Advanced Clinical is a clinical development and strategic resourcing organization committed to providing a better clinical experience across the drug development journey. Our goal is to improve the lives of all those touched by clinical research approaching each opportunity with foresight, character, resilience and innovation. Based on decades of experience, we help our clients achieve better outcomes by conducting candid conversations and anticipating potential issues through our customized solutions. Visit our website to learn more: www.advancedclinical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005347/en/

Contacts:

Stephanie Swanson

Senior Director of Marketing

P: (312) 572-6000

sswanson@advancedclinical.com