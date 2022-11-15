Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Infracon Construction, Inc., (the "Company" or "Infracon") is pleased to announce that it has acquired all of the assets of Smith Connelly Services Inc, ("SCS") of Dawson Creek BC.

SCS is a civil construction services company in the Peace River Valley area with a yard and shop in the city of Dawson Creek providing clients with a central location from which to source crew, equipment and materials. SCS provides construction services to the major oil and gas producers in the region, including the installation of pond liners, field welding, culverts, fencing and barriers, geo textiles supply and installation, road maintenance and light civil construction services. The combination of SCS's relationships and history of providing solutions to its customers and the extensive expertise and capabilities of Infracon's heavy civil construction, pipeline and management systems will make a compelling service offering.

Geoff Hampson, The CEO of Infracon, states, "SCS is a great fit for the Infracon Group as its dedication to customer service and the skills of its people complement the ability of Infracon to deliver heavy equipment and expertise to the client. Infracon can also bring technology and project management skills to offer clients 'Turnkey' solutions. Infracon recognizes the growing opportunity in Northern BC, the Yukon and the NWT and this acquisition represents part of Infracon's move to capture additional revenue from the anticipated expansion of infrastructure construction, mining, pipelines and remediation projects planned for Northern Canada over the next 10 years."

SCS is the third acquisition by the Infracon Group in Western Canada in the last three years. In 2019, in partnership with the Lower Nicola Indian Band, Infracon acquired Ogilvie Mountain Holdings, Inc, a pipeline integrity contractor with MSA's with Enbridge and Trans Mountain Pipelines. In 2021, Infracon acquired AWS, Inc., one of the top pipeline welding service providers in Western Canada. With the acquisition of SCS, Infracon has expanded its geographic coverage to Northern BC and added oil and gas construction and maintenance to its expanding service offering.

The Infracon Group of Companies ("Infracon") is a group of specialty construction companies involved in the heavy civil, pipeline, welding and construction materials business in Western Canada. It is one of the fastest growing construction groups in Canada with year over year average revenue growth of over 65%. The group has grown from revenues of under $30 million in 2018 to over $180 million in 2022. Infracon also has a number of highly successful indigenous partnerships which contribute to local communities. The Company has operations centers in Kamloops, Hope and Dawson Creek BC. The company focuses on pipeline integrity and construction, heavy civil construction, mine construction, contract mining and mine remediation in both urban and remote projects.

